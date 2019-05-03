Nissan's Valls sees midsize as sweet spot in tough pickup market

AUTOMOTIVE NEWS ILLUSTRATION
Nissan’s full-size Titan, top, and midsize Frontier struggle in the U.S., but Valls believes the next Frontier will be “a game changer for us.”

NEW YORK — When Nissan's new North American chairman proclaims himself a "truck man from the South," he is bringing a different perspective to the pickup conversation.

"When I say 'southern,' I mean all the way to Argentina," says Jose Luis Valls, the Argentine who was named chairman of Nissan North America in March.

"I'm a truck man. But I have my own ideas. I'm more into the one-ton pickup, where Nissan is quite strong globally."

The words may signal a strategy shift for Nissan. For the past few years, Nissan has pinned part of its U.S. growth hopes on cracking into the full-size pickup segment with a redesigned Titan. That hasn't materialized.

Nissan has invested heavily in the big truck's second generation and its variations, its engines and its factory in Canton, Miss. But the campaign has barely moved the needle in a full-size pickup market dominated by the Detroit 3. For all of its trouble, Nissan Division sold just more than 12,000 Titans in the first four months of this year, down 21 percent from a year ago. By contrast, Nissan's closest Detroit competitor, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, sold more than 169,000 Ram pickups in the same period, up 18 percent.

Valls has a different idea.

He believes Nissan must play to its natural global strength — the midsize pickup, referred to elsewhere in the world as a "one-ton pickup." Nissan sells its smaller truck globally, and in many cases does well in markets where the Detroit 3 are small players.

That truck — marketed as the Frontier in the United States but under different names elsewhere — represents a segment in which Nissan has a pre-existing chance of capturing more U.S. sales while the Titan continues scratching for a piece of the market.

"I see a lot of opportunities for the new Frontier that we're work-ing on," Valls told Automotive News. "From there, we can leverage much more truck strength and presence, and use it to support Titan's further growth."

Photo
Valls: Nissan must play to its natural global strength.

In his previous post as chairman of Nissan Latin America, Valls shepherded the construction of a factory in Argentina to produce a new-generation Frontier for Latin American markets. That version of the truck is still unavailable in the United States, where Nissan has allowed the current U.S.-built Frontier to age for 14 years without a redesign.

"It's got some years," Valls said dryly of the aging pickup.

"But I think the new Frontier we're working on is going to be a game changer for us — a game changer for the Frontier, but also for our whole pickup strategy. We need to have a broader approach to how we build pickups for different uses.

"I'm working personally on this," he said. "And I think this strategy will help the Titan. It's tough. But the Frontier will help us to get to the ambition I have in this segment."

Valls declined to say when the new Frontier will appear in the United States. It will be manufactured in Canton with the Titan. Even though the Frontier occupies the same segment as Nissan's globally popular Navara pickup, the Frontier is instead built on the architecture of the Titan, and the next Frontier will remain on that architecture.

Pressure is building on Nissan in the U.S. midsize pickup segment. Ford has returned after a long absence with a new-generation Ranger. And Jeep is introducing the Gladiator.

Valls declined to tip his hand on Nissan's product plans. But he said the next Frontier "will bring a lot of global technology into the one-ton pickup market.

"Options are on the table," he said. "What I know is the kind of truck I need."

