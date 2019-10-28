Nissan Titan gets strategy shift

Nissan has spent most of this decade trying to carve out a modest corner of the booming Detroit-dominated market for full-size pickups, without much luck.

In the first nine months of this year, Nissan dealers sold 25,412 Titans, 33 percent fewer than a year before.

That is a small and declining position in a segment that grew 2.9 percent to 1.8 million trucks during the same period. The vast majority of those lucrative sales went to Ford, Chevrolet, Ram and GMC, with just a sliver of the market going to Toyota.

Now Nissan is pivoting by marketing the Titan and Titan XD as comfortable, powerful rides that come loaded with tech features. The company has simplified its offerings, focusing on what Castro calls a "ready to go, out of the box" packaging approach that limits the blizzard of options big-pickup shoppers face.

The idea? To make buying a full-size pickup easier for people who just want a cool truck.

The race to offer endless combinations of options has kept Nissan at a competitive disadvantage for years. The kings of the segment — notably the Ford F-150 — make it possible for contractors and ranchers to order their pickups in millions of variations. Nissan has increased its catalog of ordering options over the years but has never been able to cover the vast spectrum of ordering choices that the Detroit 3 believe are important to serious commercial truck shoppers.

Nissan is now reeling the number back in. For 2020, it has done away with two Titan XD body styles — the regular cab and King Cab — and killed the turbocharged V-8 diesel engine option that, five years ago, it claimed was vital to attract commercial customers.

Nissan still very much wants a crack at those millions of consumers who need a rugged pickup to haul big payloads and climb through rough, muddy work sites, Castro emphasizes. But it will now increase its attention to truck shoppers who might merely need to haul a boat on a Saturday morning — or maybe not even that.