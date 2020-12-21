Nissan ready to take digital-retailing plunge

In a bet that digital retailing will continue to accelerate in a post-pandemic world, Nissan will roll out a nationwide online shopping platform by spring.

The service, [email protected], will enable consumers to shop for a vehicle, schedule test drives, complete the paperwork for a purchase — including credit approval and finance and insurance options — and take delivery without having to step inside a dealership.

Post-delivery, customers will be able to schedule service appointments digitally.

"[email protected] gives customers the ability to purchase a vehicle on their terms," said Dan Mohnke, Nissan U.S. vice president of eCommerce. "It's putting the control in the hands of the customer for the experience they want."