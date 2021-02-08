Nissan presses on with portfolio overhaul, despite obstacles

Creativity and discipline helped keep Nissan product plans on track, U.S. sales boss Michael Colleran said.

At the same time Nissan has been juggling slumping sales, a corporate financial crisis, dealer dissatisfaction and the pandemic, it also has been orchestrating an ambitious portfolio reboot in the U.S. to deliver 10 new or updated models in 20 months.

Nissan is on the tail end of a bet-the-franchise move that will take its product portfolio from one of the industry's oldest to among its freshest. Its key sedan and truck models — including the Sentra, Rogue, Pathfinder and Frontier — get redesigns.

Pulling off the reboot in the maw of a pandemic, while also navigating a sales strategy pivot, has been a planning and logistics challenge, said Michael Colleran, Nissan U.S. senior vice president of sales and marketing.

"It's really a remarkable story of recovery, perseverance, dedication and resilience," Colleran, 59, told Automotive News last week.

The coronavirus pandemic tightened its grip on the U.S. in early spring, just as Nissan rolled out its 2020 Sentra to dealerships, and production plans for the 2021 Rogue crossover — its bestselling model — were being finalized.

"Everything was kind of stopped," Colleran said, referring to general economic activity last spring. "That posed some unusual problems for Nissan, because we were also in the midst of revitalizing the business."

It was bad for the entire industry, but particularly bad for Nissan as it worked to restore its brand. Dealerships closed around the country. Nissan's two U.S. vehicle assembly plants went dark for more than two months, and design and engineering teams were forced to collaborate on product development from the isolation of their living rooms and basements.

AUTOMOTIVE NEWS ILLUSTRATION
2022 redesigns: The Pathfinder dashboard gets an optional 9-inch center display, left. The Frontier sits higher and has a more off-road look.

Creativity and discipline helped Nissan keep the product train on the tracks, Colleran said.

"We had some employees working in their basements on various validation engineering efforts" for the Rogue launch, he said. "We had to really stretch our supply chains to bring the products and the materials that we needed to a point where we could build the Rogue on time."

That involved flying parts all over the world.

Nissan also had to ensure that the quality of its critical new products didn't suffer from pandemic-era social distancing mandates on the assembly line.

Redesign: 2022 Nissan Frontier
Nissan Frontier

The midsize pickup's first major redesign in 17 years
Market launch: Late summer
Engine: 3.8-liter direct-injection V-6
Horsepower: 310
2020 sales: 36,845
Significant changes:

  • Larger grille, sits higher and has a more off-road look than the outgoing generation
  • Debuts Nissan's suite of safety tech, including automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, blind-spot warning and lane departure warning
  • 2-wheel-drive version of Nissan's off-road-geared Pro-X package added for 2022 model year

Quote: "The Frontier has a great market presence, a lot of cachet. We hope to capture a younger, higher quality of customer and grow our business." — Michael Colleran, Nissan U.S. senior vice president of sales and marketing

Even marketing the new products faced challenges.

"We had to bring the production company together and shoot an ad in a safe environment," Colleran said. "That's tricky because there's a lot of movement of people and equipment, and a lot of proximity when you're filming."

But Nissan is overachieving on its expectations, said Colleran, who took the U.S. sales helm last June. Colleran, a former captain in the U.S. Marines, also previously was global chairman of Infiniti Motor Co. in Yokohama, Japan.

"It's been really nourishing for me to see people rise above the obstacles and sacrifice their time, their blood, sweat and tears, to support Nissan's welfare and the welfare of their teammates," he said. "It's transformed me."

The product updates are resonating with consumers. The transaction price of the 2020 Sentra was 15 percent higher than the 2019 model. Meanwhile, the Sentra's retail share grew 0.7 percentage points in the past year, according to Nissan.

New models in showrooms also are drawing more creditworthy customers to the brand. The FICO score of 2020 Sentra customers — a standard measurement of consumer creditworthiness — was 29 points higher than that of 2019-model-year Sentra customers, Nissan said.

More needed

But it will take more than shiny sheet metal to turn around Nissan's faltering U.S. business.

U.S. sales fell 33 percent in 2020 to 819,715 — Nissan's largest-ever percentage decline. That partly illustrates the disruption of the pandemic, and partly reflects the brand's lineup of older models last year. But it also demonstrates a retail-focused sales strategy Nissan is now pursuing, giving up some of its past reliance on high-volume but residual-value-hurting rental fleet sales.

"Product is where it all starts," Colleran emphasized. "But you can't just change the product. You have to change the business and you have to change your culture as well."

Redesign: 2022 Nissan Pathfinder
Nissan Pathfinder

The midsize crossover receives its 5th redesign
Market launch: Early summer
Engine: 3.5-liter direct-injection V-6
Horsepower: 284
2020 sales: 48,579
Significant changes:

  • More-upright front end with flatter hood; signature Nissan V-motion grille incorporates hood design from original Pathfinder
  • ZF-supplied 9-speed transmission replaces Nissan's finicky continuously variable transmission; new transmission delivers improved acceleration and smoother driving experience
  • Dashboard anchored by optional 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, 9-inch center display and 10.8-inch head-up display

Quote: "The Pathfinder is reclaiming its rightful place as a go-anywhere adventure SUV. This thing's ready for whatever adventure families want to take it on." — Jared Haslam, Nissan vice president of product planning

To get there, Nissan is working to improve frayed relations with its retailers, some of whom remain frustrated by the company's past sales strategies.

"The conversations that we're having with our dealers [are] much more open and transparent," Colleran said. "We're taking what our dealers tell us and determining if we can make the changes that they're looking for, and still improve our business."

Road ahead

While much of the product reboot is done, Nissan still has some big updates ahead. A critical one is the new Frontier, which Nissan unveiled last week. Nissan pioneered the small-pickup segment in the U.S. in the 1970s and '80s. The 2022 Frontier offers Nissan a new shot at relevance in the highly competitive and profitable pickup market.

The Frontier's share of the midsize-pickup segment peaked in 2014 at 29.3 percent. But competition and product neglect whittled its share to just 6.1 percent last year.

The redesign — the first in 17 years — is overdue, Colleran acknowledged. "It's a vehicle that has a great market presence, a lot of cachet," he said. "We hope to capture a younger, higher quality of customer and grow our business."

This year will also mark Nissan's renewed presence in another market it helped create — electric vehicles.

Nissan took an early lead in EVs with the launch of its battery-powered Leaf in the U.S. in late 2010. Since then, the automaker has been lapped by better-designed, higher-performance competitors.

Nissan now hopes to reclaim some of that market and wallet share with the Ariya, an electric compact crossover expected to arrive in U.S. dealerships this fall. The Rogue-size EV will offer up to 300 miles of driving range and be built on a new architecture.

The Ariya ticks several boxes, Colleran said. It will match what consumers are looking for in design, range and technology, he said.

While total EV market share in the U.S. wallows at less than 2 percent, Colleran said he is confident the demand will rise as more competitive electric vehicles come to market and the federal government prioritizes the adoption of the technology.

"If you look at where the consumer is heading — they want alternate energy and they want crossovers," the executive said. "And that's what an Ariya is."

Letter
