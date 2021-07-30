Nissan positions redesigned Frontier to take back some ground

Crossovers, sedans and midsize pickups are the "heart and the future for us," Wheeler said. "If we can do Titan, we'll continue to do Titan. But we're not going to do crazy stuff."

The outlook for the Titan is even more cloudy as Nissan turns to the need to bring electrification to its more competitive sedan and crossover segments. In addition to the Ariya electric crossover, which arrives next year, Nissan could bring another electric crossover to the U.S., built on the CMF-EV platform shared by partners Renault and Mitsubishi.

"Where do we want to spend the production and the investment for future product portfolio?" Wheeler said. "You've got to focus on what are your key core vehicles and not do this peanut butter approach."

The redesigned Frontier comes at the tail end of a portfoliowide overhaul. The brand has redesigned key models, including the Rogue and Pathfinder crossovers and Sentra sedan.

"Nissan is skiing downhill and leaning forward right now," Sisk said. "They are doing all the right things."

With the Frontier update, Nissan delivers a more rugged design and capable powertrain.

The 2022 Frontier is a modern interpretation of the 1986 Nissan Hardbody. It features a larger grille, sits higher and looks more off-road than the current generation. The front end features a chiseled hood, framed by new interlocking headlights.

The rugged styling extends to the rear, with the taillights appearing to clamp to the body sides. The rear fenders combine with the bumper for an athletic stance.

The Frontier acknowledges an often unspoken desire of midsize pickup buyers.

"People like to talk about towing capacity and what it can do off-road," Sisk said. "But the truth of the matter is 90 percent of people don't take them off-road. They just want a good-looking truck to drive to Lowe's and use as their daily driver."

While the redesigned Frontier arrives with a conventional powertrain — a 3.8-liter direct-injection V-6 engine — future Nissan pickups could be battery-powered.

"I could see that coming," Wheeler said of an electric powertrain. "The pickup area is kind of interesting. There will be a consumer that's looking more for a lifestyle vehicle that they can put all their gear in and go off-roading."

Wheeler noted Nissan's early lead in the electric vehicle space with the launch of the Leaf hatchback more than a decade ago.

"We have this great base that we created with our consumers, our really strong dealer network that not only can sell [EVs], but also have a service network," she said.