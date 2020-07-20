Nissan pits electric Ariya's ‘sports-car-level power' against Tesla

"The Ariya delivers Nissan's signature driving performance and offers an exciting driving experience beyond imagination," CEO Makoto Uchida said during an online unveiling of the crossover last week.

The vehicle goes on sale in mid-2021 in Japan but will not reach the U.S. market until late next year, showcasing the brand's newest technologies and design directions. It will sport Nissan's latest hands-off autonomous driving system, while its dedicated EV platform allows for an ultra-roomy cabin with a flat floor.

The futuristic interior has a near-premium feel, underscored by haptic-touch control buttons, subdued mood lighting and two massive 12.3-inch displays arrayed in an undulating S-shape.

The Ariya bests Nissan's Leaf EV hatchback in almost every way, but the real competition will be the growing ranks of electric crossovers, starting with the Tesla Model Y compact crossover.

Nissan Chief Vehicle Engineer Hikaru Nakajima said his team, which has been working on the vehicle for five years, benchmarked the Model Y, though the goal wasn't to compete with it on all fronts. Among the Ariya's advantages, Nakajima said, is more interior space than in the Model Y.