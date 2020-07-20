Nissan pits electric Ariya's ‘sports-car-level power' against Tesla

"For Nissan, the Ariya is not just another new model. It is a model that opens a new chapter in the history of Nissan," Uchida said.
To herald the arrival, Nissan also unveiled a new brand logo. The revamped emblem is a more two-dimensional, minimalistic reimagining of the current stylized sun badge and will be used on upcoming vehicles as they are introduced or freshened.
In Japan, the Ariya will start at about ¥5 million ($46,770). High-performance grades are expected to push the price up by at least another $10,000.
The company previously said the U.S. version will start at "about $40,000."
The Ariya will be offered in two-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive layouts and have two battery options.
Powertrain output will range from 160 kilowatts with a two-wheel, 65-kWh battery configuration, to 290 kilowatts for the awd Ariya with a 90-kWh battery.
Torque on the big-battery, awd model hits 600 Nm (443 pound-feet) — close to the GT-R's 467 pound-feet — and it clocks a top speed of 124 mph.
The awd versions use Nissan's new e-4ORCE powertrain, which has two motors — one on the front axle, one on the rear.
By contrast, Nissan's Leaf Plus has a 62-kWh battery with 250 pound-feet of torque.