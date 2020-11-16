Nissan makes U.S. strides, still in the red

TOKYO — Nissan Motor Co. is touting a litany of improvements in its troubled U.S. business that will help the beleaguered Japanese carmaker gradually dig its way out of mammoth losses.

In keeping with its new strategy, U.S. fleet sales are down and retail is up. Incentives and inventories are under control, while dealer engagement and profitability are on the rise — all while new products are hitting the market.

COO Ashwani Gupta, chairman of a new North American regional board, ticked off those achievements during last week's financial results announcement, saying they are quantifiable signs that Nissan is delivering on its pledge to prioritize sales quality over quantity.

Net revenue per vehicle, he said, is up 3 percent, driven by customers willing to pay more for redesigned and upgraded nameplates, such as the Sentra. Incentives per vehicle are down 5 percent.