Nissan makes U.S. strides, still in the red

TOKYO — Nissan Motor Co. is touting a litany of improvements in its troubled U.S. business that will help the beleaguered Japanese carmaker gradually dig its way out of mammoth losses.

In keeping with its new strategy, U.S. fleet sales are down and retail is up. Incentives and inventories are under control, while dealer engagement and profitability are on the rise — all while new products are hitting the market.

COO Ashwani Gupta, chairman of a new North American regional board, ticked off those achievements during last week's financial results announcement, saying they are quantifiable signs that Nissan is delivering on its pledge to prioritize sales quality over quantity.

Net revenue per vehicle, he said, is up 3 percent, driven by customers willing to pay more for redesigned and upgraded nameplates, such as the Sentra. Incentives per vehicle are down 5 percent.

Nissan's 5-point plan

Profitability plan

At Nissan’s quarterly earnings announcement last week, COO Ashwani Gupta described a 5-point plan to move the company back to profitability. 

1. Launching new products

2. Improving dealer engagement

3. Rolling back fleet sales, dialing up retail 

4. Reducing fixed costs

5. Flipping the company’s mindset from volume to value

Nissan's U.S. fleet sales, meanwhile, were scaled back 49 percent in the July-September quarter from the April-June period, bucking the industrywide trend of a 50 percent increase. U.S. fleet accounted for just 3.3 percent of Nissan's North American sales, vs. 9 percent in the quarter before and a whopping 18 percent of Nissan's regional volume one year earlier.

The improvements weren't enough to prevent another quarter of red ink. But the ¥4.8 billion ($45.5 million) operating loss Nissan reported for the fiscal second quarter that ended Sept. 30 was much smaller than the ¥30 billion ($284.1 million) loss it reported in the first quarter.

CEO Makoto Uchida was able to reduce the expected full-year loss for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021, to $3.22 billion, as opposed to the previous forecast of a $4.45 billion. However, even the improved outlook will still constitute Nissan's biggest-ever operating loss, by a wide margin.

Nissan CEO Makoto Uchida: Cost control helping company’s recovery

But stricter cost control and better-than-expected sales are helping the company's recovery, Uchida said. Nissan wants to return to profitability in the fiscal year starting April 1.

"It is true that Nissan remains, for now, an unprofitable company, and we humbly accept this reality," Uchida said. "But it seems that all the programs that we've been implementing to improve the quality of sales are now coming into fruition, and they're translating into strong numbers, and continuing this trend is very important for us."

Nissan expects to sell 4.17 million vehicles in the current fiscal year. That's up from an earlier forecast of 4.13 million. The modestly raised target still represents a 16 percent drop from the 4.93 million vehicles Nissan sold the year before. U.S. sales are expected to slide 23 percent to 950,000 vehicles in the current fiscal year.

North American sales fell 29 percent to 280,203 in the most recent quarter. But regional operating profit rose 25 percent to $425.2 million for the period.

Uchida and Gupta are spearheading a recovery plan called Nissan Next that intends to chop global production capacity, slash $2.84 billion in fixed costs and focus on new products. The U.S. business should get a lift from six renewed products scheduled to hit the market in the next 18-20 months, Gupta said. The latest was the redesigned Rogue crossover.

"We have a long way to go, but we are absolutely on the trajectory," Gupta said. "The first half has demonstrated the business recovery. However, we are fully aware of the challenges in front of us, and we will keep focusing on improving operational efficiency."

