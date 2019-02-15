Nissan: Be patient on U.S. sales changes

At the Nissan brand's make meeting last month during the National Automobile Dealers Association Show, Valls promised consistent and fair objectives to the controversial stair-step incentive program, while pledging to reduce bloated inventories of older models on dealer lots.
He also said Nissan would give dealers longer-term, 90-day sales objectives, so retailers have more time to better plan their business strategies.
Incentive spending at Nissan brand and Infiniti increased 1.5 percent to an average of $4,389 per vehicle in October-December, according to Autodata Corp.
That bucked the industry trend, which experienced a 3.4 percent decrease in per-vehicle spending, and Nissan's outlays were still higher than the industry average of $3,714 per unit.
By contrast, U.S. incentives at Japanese rivals Toyota, Honda, Mazda, Subaru and even Mitsubishi were below Nissan's in October-December. Each of those makers, except Honda, also cut incentive spending in the quarter.
At the same time, Nissan North America has been trying to reduce U.S. inventories.
But Nissan Group vehicle stocks rose to a 79-day supply on Feb. 1, from 51 days on Jan. 1 and 65 on Feb. 1, 2018, according to the Automotive News Data Center. On Feb. 1, Nissan brand and Infiniti had 317,200 vehicles in inventory, up from 290,200 on Jan. 1.
Nissan's supply was lower than the industry average of 88 days on Feb. 1, and, notably, the company's inventories were lower than American Honda's, at 90 days.
They were lower than Mitsubishi's, at 120, while still being in the range of Mazda's 75-day supply and Toyota's 71-day backlog.