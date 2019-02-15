Nissan: Be patient on U.S. sales changes

Saikawa said he is confident his new U.S. team can do it, with time. But first there will be more pain.

Nissan cut its fiscal-year U.S. sales outlook last week to reflect the challenge. It now expects its U.S. sales to fall 8.6 percent to 1.46 million vehicles in the fiscal year to March 31.

"Unfortunately, a temporary decline in volume is unavoidable," Saikawa said. "It will take time to deliver results. The top management should be patient enough to wait for this."

Leading the turnaround is Jose Valls, named vice chairman of Nissan North America in December and taking the top sales job previously held by Dan Mohnke for 14 months. Mohnke now leads an effort to prepare Nissan for new connected-vehicle technologies.

"I'm counting a lot on Mr. Valls," Saikawa said of the man who has been in charge of Nissan's Latin American business. Valls remains chairman of Nissan Latin America.

"In the past, he has done a very good job of delivering results," Saikawa said. "He excels in selling based on value. That's why we appointed Mr. Valls."

The new U.S. sales chief has a tall order.

Since last year, when Saikawa began reversing the U.S. strategy of his predecessor Carlos Ghosn, now under indictment in Japan for alleged financial improprieties, Nissan's U.S. performance has been in decline.

Nissan Group's U.S. retail sales fell 6.3 percent to 1.49 million vehicles last year in an overall market that rose 0.6 percent. Nissan Group's U.S. volume further tumbled 18 percent in January.

That is a big problem for a Japanese automaker that gets 40 percent of its profits from the U.S.

Nissan's global operating profit margin withered to 4.3 percent in the first nine months of the fiscal year that ends March 31, from 6.1 percent a year earlier. Nissan expects full fiscal year operating profit margin to slide to 3.9 percent, from 4.8 percent the previous year.