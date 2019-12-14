Nissan aims to lift Sentra image with upscale look

LOS ANGELES — Nissan wrapped its 2020 Sentra sedan in a more upscale design and loaded it with technology to help it compete in the mass-market compact segment. To do so, the Japanese automaker drew inspiration from near-luxury brands.
With a starting price of $20,015 including shipping, the Sentra is a near-entry model aimed at young professionals and empty nesters.
But the Sentra has the same muscular and sporty profile of Nissan's upmarket siblings, the Maxima and GT-R. It also borrows styling elements from Nissan's "Emotional Geometry" design language seen on the brand's higher-end models, such as the V-motion grille, boomerang-shaped LED headlamps and a floating roof.