New halo sparks excitement among Mitsubishi's dealers

Mitsubishi Motors' last halo vehicle was a turbocharged, all-wheel-drive sedan with 303 hp that exited the market as the 2015 Lancer Evolution Final Edition, selling for about $40,000 with shipping. The shine was off the aging "Evo" by the time it was discontinued, but dealers fondly remember the excitement it brought the brand.
The automaker's newest halo vehicle is a three-row crossover that also draws $40,000 transaction prices and is once again bringing energy back to the Mitsubishi name — along with a wealthier clientele more concerned with fresh product than distressed pricing.
Mitsubishi dealers are breathing a sigh of relief since the April arrival of the 2022 Outlander after years of discounting mature products, such as the outgoing Outlander compact and the decade-old Outlander Sport subcompact. The new Outlander is based on the redesigned Nissan Rogue, which doesn't offer a third row of seating.