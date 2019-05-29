Musk wants regular internal meetings on Tesla deliveries

SAN FRANCISCO -- Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk sent another internal email on the state of the electric-car maker’s business, telling employees that while demand is strong, the company has “a lot of vehicle deliveries to catch up to in order to have a successful quarter.”

Musk wrote that, starting Thursday, he will hold calls with teams in America, Asia and Europe every two days to “understand what’s needed to accelerate” Tesla’s rate of deliveries.

Tesla delivered just 63,000 cars in the first quarter. Its shares have plummeted this year amid concerns about demand being hurt by shrinking U.S. federal tax credits and the impact of the trade war with China, the company’s second-largest market.

Tesla has said it expects to deliver 90,000 to 100,000 vehicles in the second quarter. On a call with investors last week, Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas said the “whisper number” on Wall Street is for deliveries to reach the mid- to upper-70,000 unit range.

Musk countered days of speculation about demand with an internal email last week, in which he wrote that Tesla has a “good chance” of exceeding the record 90,700 deliveries achieved in the last three months of 2018.

“Per my earlier email, if we execute well, Q2 will be an all-time record for Tesla vehicle deliveries and an awesome victory!!” Musk wrote Wednesday.

A representative for Tesla didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment on the latest email.