Mitsubishi dealers get a ray of product hope

In addition to the redesigned and reengineered Outlander, Mitsubishi will update three other models.

"Between now and the end of the second quarter of 2021, Mitsubishi Motors North America will launch three considerably revised vehicles and one all-new, ground-up redesign, proof of the company's commitment to deliver high-quality, top-value, leading-edge technology vehicles in the U.S.," the company said.

The vehicles to be freshened are the Mirage subcompact car, the Eclipse Cross compact crossover and the plug-in hybrid version of the Outlander, which is considered a separate model. The one other model in Mitsubishi's lineup, the Outlander Sport subcompact crossover, was refreshed for the current model year.

The product initiative could ease concerns about a retreat from the U.S., where Mitsubishi last year posted its best sales performance since 2007 but reached just 121,049 vehicles across 350 dealerships.

The announcement suggests Mitsubishi intends to keep fighting in North America for now.

The fourth-generation Outlander is eagerly sought by Mitsubishi dealers to inject some fresh blood into the brand.

Mitsubishi intends to leverage its alliance with Nissan, which has deeper pockets for vehicle development despite its own sales challenges in the U.S.

The current Outlander debuted for the 2014 model year and is typically Mitsubishi's bestselling model. Dealers originally expected an update in the fourth quarter of this year. They have expressed confidence that the redesigned crossover will help redefine the brand in the U.S. as fresh and modern.