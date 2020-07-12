Minivan competition intensifies as segment keeps shrinking

The 2021 Pacifica was freshened with a restyled grille to go along with a new LED taillamp spanning the width of the vehicle, similar to the Dodge Durango and Charger.

Chrysler hasn't offered an awd minivan since 2004. The brand also added the Voyager last year as a value play and effectively a substitute for the Dodge Grand Caravan, which was the top-selling minivan in 2019 and will be discontinued at the end of the current model year.

Matt DeLorenzo, managing editor of Kelley Blue Book, said minivans will never be the big sellers they were in the 1980s and '90s, but their practicality means "there will be buyers who need them more than they want them."

"There is a definite niche to be served by a few players," DeLorenzo said in an email.

Sam Fiorani, vice president of global vehicle forecasting for AutoForecast Solutions and owner of three minivans over the years, said the vehicles haven't been able to overcome a negative image, even as automakers update them with sportier looks.