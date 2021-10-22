Mercedes will bring EQC crossover to the U.S. after all

Mercedes-Benz plans to bring the next generation of its EQC electric compact crossover to the U.S. around 2025, as well as a battery-powered C-Class sedan, the automaker told dealers this month.

Mercedes had planned to introduce the EQC crossover with the debut of its EQ subbrand in the U.S. in early 2020. But after delaying the launch by a year, the company scrapped plans to bring the model here.

The EQC is part of a fleet of electric vehicles Mercedes is launching in the U.S. as it shifts toward being an EV-only brand.

The two new models will be built on the Mercedes Modular Architecture electric platform, which the automaker said should offer longer range, faster charging and a more efficient drivetrain. The platform's skateboard design also opens up the interior for more passenger and cargo space.

The current EQC crossover is based on the combustion engine GLC crossover. Powered by an 80-kilowatt-hour battery, the EQC has a range of up to 257 miles on a full charge, based on the Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicles Test Procedure.

Mercedes-Benz USA CEO Dimitris Psillakis had said the current EQC was not the right model to launch the EQ subbrand with in the U.S.