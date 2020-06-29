Mercedes' conclusion about its subscription trial? In a word: Meh

Automakers, dealership groups and third-party technology companies are experimenting with subscription programs in a nod to changing realities.

New technologies in retailing, coupled with the emergence of affordable and abundant ride-hailing and ride-sharing services, have put pressure on the historical vehicle-ownership model. Instead of consumers buying one vehicle that attempts to meet every driving need, subscription programs allow customers to pick the vehicle for the need — an SUV for when extended family is in town; a convertible for a weekend getaway; a compact for the downtown commute.

Subscription programs also help lure new customers to an auto brand and encourage existing ones to upgrade models.

"One of the challenges of our brand is that the average age of our buyers is 55 years," Chamberlain said. "We wanted to see if the program would help bring in younger buyers, and it certainly did."

About 80 percent of subscribers were new to the brand and were, on average, 10 years younger, Mercedes said.

"We've got a mountain of data now — it gives us some insights into how we can target that younger audience that clearly have a desire for the brand," Chamberlain said.

The pilot also validated the popularity of digital applications and platforms — subscribers signed up for the service and managed vehicle ordering and delivery through a smartphone app.

"It gave us real lessons into how we can attract customers with a more digitized sales process," Chamberlain said.