Mercedes EQE crossover ready for U.S. production launch

Mercedes-Benz is gunning for the heart of the U.S. auto market with a battery-powered version of its workhorse GLE crossover.

The midsize EQE goes on sale early next year and fleshes out Mercedes' electric crossover lineup that is now bookended by the compact EQB and full-size EQS.

The EQE crossover "for us, is yet another puzzle piece to transform into an electric car company in this market," Mercedes-Benz USA sales chief Senol Bayrak told Automotive News. "It will open even more opportunities to amp up our EQ game and to grow our EQ volume here in the U.S."

Last year, the GLE was Mercedes' bestseller in the truck-obsessed U.S. — sales hit 65,074. Halfway into 2022, the GLE ranked third in the midsize premium crossover segment, behind the Lexus RX and BMW X5.