MDX takes Acura to higher ground

LOS ANGELES — Among the new features on the fourth-generation Acura MDX arriving on dealership lots this week are soft-close windows that slow down in the final millimeters of travel. It's a small detail, but it illustrates the Japanese brand's upmarket intentions.

Then there's the new walk-away close feature for the rear hatch: When you press a button inside the storage area, the door will close only after you step away. And for the first time in an MDX, the windshield wipers hide completely under the hood for a cleaner look.

The 2022 MDX, which skipped the 2021 model year, is the cornerstone of Acura's yearslong plan to rebuild its product portfolio into a premium performance brand. Yet the midsize crossover remains a relatively good value, with a starting price of $47,925 including shipping — a $2,400 increase over the 2020 model.