MDX takes Acura to higher ground

2022 Acura MDX

2022 Acura MDX front quarter

2022 Acura MDX rear quarter

2022 Acura MDX dash

2022 Acura MDX gauge cluster

2022 Acura MDX interior

2022 Acura MDX rear seats

2022 Acura MDX side

LOS ANGELES — Among the new features on the fourth-generation Acura MDX arriving on dealership lots this week are soft-close windows that slow down in the final millimeters of travel. It's a small detail, but it illustrates the Japanese brand's upmarket intentions.

Then there's the new walk-away close feature for the rear hatch: When you press a button inside the storage area, the door will close only after you step away. And for the first time in an MDX, the windshield wipers hide completely under the hood for a cleaner look.

The 2022 MDX, which skipped the 2021 model year, is the cornerstone of Acura's yearslong plan to rebuild its product portfolio into a premium performance brand. Yet the midsize crossover remains a relatively good value, with a starting price of $47,925 including shipping — a $2,400 increase over the 2020 model.

Connelly: Who could want more?

"I've been inside of it, and it's really luxurious," said John Connelly, chairman of the Acura National Dealer Advisory Board and owner of Acura Columbus in Dublin, Ohio. "It's a big step up. I don't know how people could want anything more inside it."

There are also some more significant changes: a double-wishbone front suspension, a digital instrument cluster, LED interior lighting and a removable second-row middle seat that allows the MDX to be either a six- or seven-seat vehicle, depending on preference.

"That's a big deal," Connelly said. "That's going to sell a lot of MDXs."

Another draw for the MDX, which had sales of 47,816 last year, is fresh styling. A longer hood, updated front grille and wider stance give the vehicle sportier and more elegant looks than the outgoing model. But it remains recognizable to Acura fans.

Tough competition

"The MDX has been so good for so long, and the good thing is that it's still an MDX," Connelly said last week before the official showroom launch Tuesday, Feb. 2. "A lot of companies will do a complete transformation to a vehicle that makes you think, 'What's that?' "

The MDX now is Acura's flagship vehicle following the discontinuation of the RLX sedan. A Type S performance edition of the MDX — another first for an Acura crossover — should take it further into German-luxury territory this summer.

The redesigned crossover, along with the new-generation TLX sedan that went on sale late last year, signals a change for Acura. But analysts say there's tough competition ahead. Fresh three-row crossovers from the Korean brands, including luxury upstart Genesis, will be tough rivals for Acura, as will vehicles from Lexus, Mercedes, BMW, Audi and others.

"The Acura MDX has always been a safe choice for consumers in that segment, but so much about luxury is 'brand' rather than 'vehicle,' " said Jessica Caldwell, executive director of insights at Edmunds.

The 2022 MDX, on sale this week, now is Acura’s flagship.

"Since Acura is not quite seen as a true luxury brand, the vehicle will continue to have a hard time competing against the European automakers."

And given the success of the Kia Telluride and Hyundai Palisade, she added, Acura is under pressure to move more solidly into the premium space. The MDX, a big profit center for Acura, needs to carefully slot between the upstart mainstream brands and traditional luxury.

More coming

Stephanie Brinley, principal automotive analyst at IHS Markit, said the redesigned MDX represents a needed update and should guarantee continued success, even though it falls short of more expensive German rivals.

"The new MDX brings Acura forward relative to in-car technology, expressive and modern design," Brinley said. "However, compared with the German automakers, Acura does not push the technology envelope as far."

But this week's start of sales is not the end of the launch story for the MDX. The Type S variant coming by late summer could create a new market for the vehicle. The crossover's previous sporting trim was a hybrid, which has been discontinued.

Acura said the Type S will have a new twin-turbocharged V-6 engine making 355 hp (compared with 290 hp for the standard model), and sport 21-inch wheels and Brembo brakes. It will also have more aggressive design elements. Pricing has not been announced.

"Definitely there are buyers interested in the Type S," Brinley said.

"Consider the performance-oriented variants of Audi, BMW and Mercedes SUVs. It fits with Acura as well."

