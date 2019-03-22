McLaren's on fast track with sales plan

GENEVA — If McLaren Automotive's Track 25 business plan goes as expected, by 2024 the company will have launched 18 new models or derivatives since 2018.
But another number is tied to the $2.1 billion investment plan: 6,000.
That's how many vehicles the exotic automaker forecasts it will sell annually starting in 2024, and is also the capacity of its assembly plant in Woking, England.
That sales volume would be a 25 percent leap over McLaren's record 4,806 global deliveries in 2018.
The forecast hinges on a stream of new product.
The earliest fruits of the Track 25 plan have been convertibles — the 720S Spider and 600LT Spider. But McLaren unveiled plans this month at the Geneva auto show to bring a new grand tourer to market in the coming months.
Also ahead is , a three-seat hypercar with a 1,035-hp gasoline-electric hybrid powertrain and a price tag of around $2.3 million. Deliveries are to begin in January.