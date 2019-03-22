McLaren's on fast track with sales plan

With four vehicles from Track 25 identified and 14 to go, McLaren's portfolio is primed to remain fresh. Gone are the days of having a vehicle on the market for eight to 10 years, Nash said. "You'd be caught with your pants down if you did that. Because for customers buying in this segment, it's a completely emotional purchase. It's not a need. It's a want."

Once the products have been launched, McLaren will be selling about 6,000 vehicles a year worldwide, according to the business plan. And that will be the limit of its capacity, Nash said.

McLaren hand-builds each vehicle at its partially underground factory that looks than a manufacturing plant. McLaren is unlikely to increase capacity for the life of Track 25, Nash said.

"Our current plan says no," he said of the potential for increased capacity. And that means that sales will hold firm at that level — a reality that the privately owned automaker accepts.

"We're an independent business," he said. "We don't have some big parent company. We don't answer to the stock exchange, so we don't have investor analysts chasing us once a quarter asking, 'Where's the growth? Where's the growth?'

"We're able to have a product plan that supports the brand and is true to its DNA. We're very comfortable with a business plan that generates healthy returns for our shareholders at 5,000 to 6,000 cars."

Customers will be fine with it, too, he said.

"For a luxury brand, where exclusivity is extremely important, that's kind of what our customers want," he said. "We've been through two big growth spurts. It's all driven by having the right product. We don't want to be doing much more than that."