Mazda price predicament muddles its growth plan

Higher-priced Mazda3 trims are enticing buyers. The lower grades? Not so much.

HIROSHIMA, Japan — Mazda Motor Corp. has been pressing for better profitability through more upscale models with higher sticker prices for years.

But now that the Japanese automaker is finally road-testing that strategy with its redesigned Mazda3 sedan, CEO Akira Marumoto concedes some of the stickers are maybe a little too high.

Fortunately for Mazda, customers are snapping up pricier, higher-trim models of the overhauled Mazda3, which was introduced in March to critical acclaim. But the car's sales have slumped 20 percent this year because people are shunning the higher prices of its lower grades.

"The price jump for the entry-level could have been too large — that is something we are reflecting on right now," Marumoto told Automotive News at the carmaker's global headquarters here this month. "The people in that market are pretty price-conscious."

The misfire shows how Mazda is still fine- tuning a game plan it has bet its very survival on.

As a comparatively small player — with global sales of just under 1.6 million vehicles a year — Mazda sees no option but to carve out a space all its own, somewhere above the mass-market Toyotas and Hondas but still below the established premium brands. That strategy partly hinges on getting the price right.

"We can be unique, in terms of product, technology, pricing and customer experience. If we don't do that and do the same thing as big players, I'm afraid it will be hard for Mazda to survive," Marumoto said. "If we do the same thing as big players, we will have no chance of winning."

Mazda's strategy banks on a three-prong approach. The first is reducing incentives. The second is raising prices. The third is growing volume. It's the critical third result that remains elusive.

"I asked everyone to achieve three things," said Marumoto, who took the CEO job last year. "We've increased the pricing slightly while decreasing incentives. But our sales volume hasn't reached the targeted level. So, we achieved only two of the three."

Adding value

The problem with the Mazda3 was a considerable price hike from the third to fourth generations. Mazda even highlighted the issue in its November earnings announcement. The previous-generation Mazda3 sedan was priced $18,095 to $24,195, before shipping. But Mazda walked it higher for the current design in the 2019 model year, to $21,000 to $27,900.

At higher trims, customers were willing to shell out for a vehicle that offered a near-premium interior, seductive styling and all-wheel drive. But they didn't see the value in lower grades.

"Our problem was that we were not successful in communicating the value of this model. We need to improve that," Marumoto said. "Without reducing the price, we're raising the value for the 2020 model year. We're going to add easy-to-understand value."

The 2020 fix includes packing more safety technology into lower grades, Marumoto said. And sometime later, Mazda will add a powertrain option for higher trims that will raise the price ceiling.

He did not offer specifics on the upgrades, but Mazda says the base model now gets a host of features, including smart brake support, lane-departure warning, lane-keep assist and high-beam headlight control.

Upmarket

In many ways, the uptake of upmarket Mazda3 offerings validates Mazda's strategy of build-it-and-they-will-buy. Indeed, losing some of its low-margin, low-end sales might help shift the brand image.

"It may not be terrible to lose that volume," said Stephanie Brinley, principal analyst for automotive at IHS Markit. "Mazda may be losing the base-price, entry buyer. But delivering a more fully contented vehicle can lead to better customer satisfaction in the long run."

But Mazda may be running out of runway for the plan to take off. For its current fiscal year, ending March 31, the parent company's operating profit is poised to decline for the fourth-straight year.

Mazda forecasts a 27 percent tumble to the lowest level since 2013.

The automaker is also dialing down its sales expectations. It originally had projected to boost global sales to 1.62 million vehicles in the current fiscal year, from 1.56 million last year. But it now expects sales to fall about 1 percent to 1.55 million because of slowing demand in Japan and other markets, including Australia and Southeast Asia.

Brinley said repositioning a brand's image can take at least two vehicle life cycles.

"Execution over that time needs to be consistent. Most brands do not go through a brand repositioning without seeing weak or declining sales in some phases of the transition," she said.

Product push

It likely will be different in the U.S. Mazda expects to notch a 5 percent increase in fiscal year U.S. sales, even if volume declines for the 2019 calendar year. The fiscal year lift is expected from the U.S. introduction of the CX-30 crossover, which landed stateside this fall and chips in as an all-new nameplate.

"The next question is how we are going to improve revenue growth," Marumoto said. "The volume increase will be generated through three factors. One is product. The second is the changing of our sales finance company. And the third is the new stores we are opening."

The product and technology assault heats up in 2021 when Mazda starts pumping out a new crossover from a factory it is jointly building with Toyota Motor Corp. in Alabama.

That crossover, developed exclusively for the U.S., is envisioned as the brand's best seller, exceeding the CX-5 crossover that topped the sales chart at 150,622 in 2018, Marumoto said.

After that, Mazda will embark on another big shift by introducing a vehicle architecture that will underpin next-generation larger-sized vehicles, from the CX-5 and above.

Mazda has delayed that architecture launch by nine months until the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023, to tweak the electrified powertrain layout.

The architecture will support plug-in and mild-hybrid systems. It also will accommodate Mazda's new Skyactiv-X engine and a new inline six-cylinder.

And if that's not enough of Marumoto's "unique" product push, Mazda is working on a rebirth of its trademark rotary engine to eventually use as a range extender in a hybrid.

The debut of the large-vehicle architecture will be the next test of Mazda's price-up strategy.

At its latest financial results announcement, in November, Mazda said it aims to leverage the new setup to raise the ceiling once again — and build a "unique brand value."

The arrival of the bigger architecture should push global volume to 1.8 million vehicles in the fiscal year ending in March 2025, Mazda says. And operating profit margin should improve to 5 percent or higher by then, from the lackluster 1.7 percent the company is predicting this fiscal year.

Premium ‘not a goal'

Supporting the buildup, Marumoto said, will be Mazda's shift to using Toyota Financial Services next year, along with an ongoing program called Retail Evolution to upgrade Mazda's U.S. dealerships.

By the end of 2021, some 300 of 500 U.S. Mazda stores should get an overhaul.

When it's all in place, Mazda is betting it will help the brand break out from the mass-market pack.

But don't say the word "premium." Marumoto dismisses any such notion as "not a goal" for the carmaker, which celebrates its 100th anniversary next year.

"It may be there is no other brand in the same positioning that we are aiming for," the Mazda boss said. "We want to be considered an alternative to established premium brands. We're not going to position ourselves in comparison to some other brand. Mazda is Mazda."

Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Digital Edition
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal - 12-16-19
Read the issue
See our archive
Sign up for free newsletters