Maserati revamps distribution strategy leading up to EV push

"We said no more cars that we build for the port because we were having trouble getting the right car to the dealership that the customer wanted at the right time," Bill Peffer, CEO of Maserati Americas, told Automotive News. "Cars were on our books; the dealers didn't necessarily want them. We weren't ordering correctly, and the customer didn't really want them."

Peffer said Maserati was paying "for the dealership to take these cars out of port, and then we're paying a second time" by putting big discounts on the vehicles to sell them.

This is just one of the ways Maserati has recalibrated as it embarks on an electrification journey that will see the brand introduce battery-electric versions of its entire lineup in the next three years.

U.S. sales have trended downward in recent years, but the brand saw a 32 percent bounce in 2021 after adjusting its tactics.

It did this while selling two fewer models. GranTurismo and GranCabrio convertible production temporarily ended after 2019, and their former plant in Modena, Italy, was upgraded to accommodate building the MC20 supercar. The next GranTurismo and GranCabrio will be made at the Mirafiori production hub in Turin and will return in 2023 as Maserati's first electric vehicles. They also will have conventional gasoline versions.

Maserati wants to rein in incentives going forward and appeal to those buying on emotion, not price. The brand's forward push will be product-led, Peffer said, not sales-centered.

The brand is simplifying its lineup as well by going to a three-trim strategy. Its product mix will better align with demand when the new Grecale crossover reaches U.S. dealerships this year.