Toyota edges GM in Q1 as market loses traction

March U.S. auto sales: Volume declines at Toyota, GM, Honda, Nissan, Hyundai, Kia on weaker fleet, lean stockpiles

DAVID PHILLIPS
U.S. Light-Vehicle Sales, Q1 2022
Most automakers do not break out March data.

 

 Q1 2022 Q1 2021 % change 3 mos.
2022		3 mos.
2021		% change
BMW00000-
Mini00-00-
Rolls-Royce*00-00-
BMW of N.A.00-00-
Ford00-00-
Lincoln00-00-
Ford Motor Co.00-00-
Buick19,14645,784-58.2%19,14645,784-58.2%
Cadillac28,21637,277-24.3%28,21637,277-24.3%
Chevrolet340,309425,106-19.9%340,309425,106-19.9%
GMC121,437131,239-7.5%121,437131,239-7.5%
General Motors509,108639,406-20.4%509,108639,406-20.4%
Acura28,23637,888-25.5%28,23637,888-25.5%
Honda238,182309,203-23.0%238,182309,203-23.0%
American Honda266,418347,091-23.2%266,418347,091-23.2%
Genesis11,7238,22242.6%11,7238,22242.6%
Hyundai brand159,676167,130-4.5%159,676167,130-4.5%
Hyundai Motor America171,399175,352-2.3%171,399175,352-2.3%
Kia Motors America151,194159,550-5.2%151,194159,550-5.2%
Hyundai-Kia322,593334,902-3.7%322,593334,902-3.7%
Jaguar00-00-
Land Rover00-00-
Jaguar Land Rover N.A.*00-00-
Karma Automotive*00-00-
Lucid Motors*00-00-
Mazda N.A.82,26883,258-1.2%82,26883,258-1.2%
McLaren*00-00-
Mercedes-Benz USA00-00-
Mitsubishi Motors N.A.26,40028,231-6.5%26,40028,231-6.5%
Infiniti11,24619,071-41.0%11,24619,071-41.0%
Nissan189,835266,482-28.8%189,835266,482-28.8%
Nissan Group201,081285,553-29.6%201,081285,553-29.6%
Nissan/Mitsubishi227,481313,784-27.5%227,481313,784-27.5%
Polestar Automotive USA *00-00-
Rivian Automotive00-00-
Alfa Romeo00-00-
Chrysler00-00-
Dodge00-00-
Fiat00-00-
Jeep00-00-
Maserati*00-00-
Ram00-00-
Stellantis00-00-
Subaru of America00-00-
Tesla Motors*00-00-
Lexus64,36574,253-13.3%64,36574,253-13.3%
Toyota450,227528,813-14.9%450,227528,813-14.9%
Toyota Motor N.A.514,592603,066-14.7%514,592603,066-14.7%
Audi00-00-
Bentley00-00-
Lamborghini*00-00-
Porsche00-00-
VW00-00-
VW Group00-00-
Volvo Cars USA00-00-
Other**00-00-
U.S. LIGHT VEHICLE1,922,4602,321,507-17.2%1,922,4602,321,507-17.2%
*Estimate
**Reflects Aston Martin, Ferrari and Lotus sales estimates.

U.S. sales fell again at Toyota Motor Corp., Honda Motor Co., Hyundai and Kia last month as tight inventories caused by supply-chain bottlenecks continue to undermine the auto industry's recovery from the pandemic.

Toyota Motor, with one of the industry's leanest new-vehicle stockpiles, said first-quarter sales skidded 15 percent to 514,592. It was still enough to edge past General Motors by 5,484 deliveries, which reported first-quarter volume slid 20 percent to 509,108.

GM's brands all posted declines in the latest quarter: 20 percent at Chevrolet, 7.5 percent at GMC, 58 percent at Buick and 24 percent at Cadillac.

Toyota overtook GM as the bestselling U.S. automaker in 2021. GM sales have now dropped three straight quarters.

Toyota said March deliveries slid 24 percent behind declines of 23 percent at the Toyota division and 29 percent at Lexus. It was the eighth consecutive monthly decline at the Toyota brand and second straight dip at Lexus.

Honda Motor Co. sales skidded for the eighth consecutive month, with March deliveries down 27 percent at the Honda brand and 26 percent at Acura.

"We’re riding a bit of a roller coaster due to fluctuating parts supply issues," said Dave Gardner, executive vice president at American Honda. “We aren’t out of the woods yet, but we will continue to manage the supply issues to maximize production and help our dealers meet the needs of our customers.”

First-quarter volume at Nissan plunged 30 percent compared to last year, with the Nissan division falling 29 percent and Infiniti down 41 percent.

Volume last month dropped 21 percent at Hyundai, snapping a two-month streak of gains, while Kia deliveries declined 11 percent after an increase of 2.3 percent in February. First-quarter volume also fell at both Korean brands, though Hyundai reported record U.S. retail sales of 159,676 during the period.

Hyundai's top-selling models all posted double-digit declines last month: Santa Fe, down 12 percent; Sonata, off 82 percent; Tucson, down 13 percent; Elantra, off 19 percent, Kona, down 42 percent; and Palisade, off 21 percent.

Hyundai's March results also reflected zero fleet deliveries for the third straight month.

The company said it ended March with 3,057 cars and 14,214 light trucks in stock, down from 3,977 cars and 14,644 crossovers and pickups on hand at the end of February.

Sales rose for the 16th straight month at Genesis behind a 53 percent increase in March.

Most automakers are scheduled to release U.S. sales results for March and the first quarter on Friday. Ford Motor Co., Volkswagen brand, Volvo, Daimler and Jaguar Land Rover will report results next week or later in month.

Bare showrooms

Lean new-vehicle inventories, along with rising inflation and gasoline prices that have clouded the economic outlook, will result in sharply lower March and first-quarter U.S. car and light-truck sales.

TrueCar, Cox Automotive, LMC and J.D. Power analysts project March U.S. new-vehicle deliveries will drop 22 to 26 percent to around 1.2 million.

The seasonally adjusted, annualized rate of sales is expected to fall to 12.7 million to 13.6 million, down from 17.8 million in March 2021, which kicked off the industry's hottest three-month stretch on record.

Elevated gasoline prices and rising interest rates will also undermine gains and consumer confidence this year, even as job and wage growth remain strong, analysts say.

"Skyrocketing gas prices were top of mind for consumers in March, but the lack of inventory is what ultimately depressed new vehicle sales in the first quarter," said Jessica Caldwell, executive director at Edmunds.

'Low gear'

March is typically one of the strongest months of the year, a bellwether of the spring selling season and fueled by heavy promotions.

But first-quarter U.S. sales are on track to fall 15 to 18 percent, TrueCar, Edmunds, LMC Automotive, J.D. Power and Cox Automotive predict.

The latest period is expected to finish with sales of 3.3 million, marking the second-worst quarter for volume in a decade, behind only 2020's second quarter, at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Cox Automotive projects.

Sales volume has been averaging just over 1.06 million each month since August.

"Make no mistake, this market is stuck in low gear," said Cox Automotive Senior Economist Charlie Chesbrough.

DAVID PHILLIPS

Hyundai's U.S. retail sales hit a record 159,676 in the first quarter, up 1.4 percent over the first three months of 2021, but zero fleet volume undermined the brand's overall results, which finished down 4.5 percent in the latest quarter.

New-car and light-truck inventories, undermined by production cuts in the wake of the microchip crunch, fell below 900,000 units in March, LMC Automotive and J.D. Power said, and have remained below 1 million since last summer.

March incentive outlays for U.S.
ManufacturersIncentive per unit
March 2022 forecast		Incentive per unit
March 2021		February 2022% change
vs March 2021		% change
vs February 2022
BMW$2,237$4,997$2,582-55%-13%
Daimler$2,053$4,221$2,243-51%-8.5%
Ford$1,687$3,034$1,748-44%-3.5%
GM$1,888$4,836$1,963-61%-3.8%
Honda$1,109$2,382$1,159-54%-4.3%
Hyundai$1,070$2,541$950-58%13%
Kia$1,140$2,817$1,239-60%-8%
Nissan$1,550$3,331$1,789-54%-13%
Stellantis$2,574$4,640$2,570-45%0.1%
Subaru$837$1,275$856-34%-2.2%
Toyota$981$2,774$1,058-65%-7.3%
Volkswagen Group$2,061$4,001$1,874-49%9.9%
Industry$1,581$3,424$1,657-54%-4.6%
Source: TrueCar
Incentives

The dearth of new cars and light trucks, combined with record-low incentives, continues to push vehicle prices to record highs.

The average new-vehicle incentive is on pace to reach an all-time low of $1,044 in March, LMC and J.D. Power said, a 69 percent decrease from a year ago. TrueCar estimates average incentives slid 51 percent to $1,680 in the first quarter and dropped 54 percent to $1,581 in March. (See chart above, below.)

Average transaction prices are expected to reach a March high of $43,737, a 17 percent increase from a year ago, LMC and J.D. Power predict. First-quarter average transaction prices are forecast to reach $44,129, an 18 percent increase from the first three months of 2021.

Three brands — Kia, Lexus and Toyota — have a 20-day or less supply of new vehicles this month, Cox Automotive said. At the other end of the availability spectrum, Buick, Jeep, Audi, Volvo and Ram had a 50- to 60-day supply of vehicles, less than the industry's longtime norm of 65.

Q1 2022 incentive outlays for U.S.
ManufacturerQ1 2022Q1 2021Q4 2021YOY
% change		QOQ
% change
BMW$2,538$5,124$3,010-51%-16%
Daimler$2,129$4,060$2,428-48%-12%
Ford$1,869$3,217$2,377-42%-21%
GM$1,965$4,653$1,916-58%2.6%
Honda$1,172$2,357$1,515-50%-23%
Hyundai$1,049$2,379$1,176-56%-11%
Kia$1,373$2,734$1,754-50%-22%
Nissan$1,782$3,598$2,010-51%-11%
Stellantis$2,548$4,630$2,377-45%7.2%
Subaru$892$1,302$1,032-32%-14%
Toyota$1,060$2,644$1,258-60%-16%
Volkswagen Group$1,964$3,813$2,103-49%-6.6%
Industry$1,680$3,428$1,894-51%-11%
Source: TrueCar
Q1 2022 average transaction price
ManufacturerQ1 2022Q1 2021Q4 2021YOY
% change		QOQ
% change
BMW$63,812$59,439$60,0257.4%6.3%
Daimler$73,238$62,877$66,33817%10%
Ford$48,236$44,997$47,3587.2%1.9%
GM$50,717$42,982$51,72818%-2%
Honda$36,451$31,144$33,30917%9.4%
Hyundai$36,173$30,726$34,53318%4.7%
Kia$33,845$29,355$30,88615%9.6%
Nissan$33,223$28,886$33,03015%0.6%
Stellantis$52,707$43,517$50,20421%5%
Subaru$34,709$30,955$32,72012%6.1%
Toyota$40,077$35,389$38,45213%4.2%
Volkswagen Group$46,358$42,327$41,5639.5%12%
Industry$43,841$37,872$42,36616%3.5%
Source: TrueCar
Odds, ends
  • There were 27 selling days last month vs. 26 in March 2021.
  • Edmunds says 41 percent of all new vehicles sold within the first week of arriving at dealerships in the first quarter, compared to 20 percent in the first three months of 2021.
  • March fleet sales are forecast to total 143,800, down 36 percent from March 2021when adjusted for selling days, J.D. Power and LMC said, and fleet deliveries are expected to account for 12 percent of light-vehicle volume last month, down from 13 percent in March 2021.
  • The average interest rate on new vehicles is 4.6 percent and the average interest rate on used vehicles is 8 percent, TrueCar says.
  • The average loan term on a new vehicle for March 2022 is 70 months and the average loan term on a used vehicle is about 71 months, according to TrueCar.

 

