Toyota edges GM in Q1 as market loses traction

U.S. sales fell again at Toyota Motor Corp., Hyundai and Kia last month as tight inventories caused by supply-chain bottlenecks continue to undermine the auto industry's recovery from the pandemic.

Toyota Motor, with one of the industry's leanest new-vehicle stockpiles, said first-quarter sales skidded 15 percent to 514,592. It was enough to edge past General Motors, which reported first-quarter volume slid 20 percent, behind declines of 20 percent at Chevrolet, 7.5 percent at GMC, 58 percent at Buick and 24 percent at Cadillac.

Toyota overtook GM as the bestselling U.S. automaker in 2021. GM sales have now dropped three straight quarters

Toyota said March deliveries slid 24 percent behind declines of 23 percent at the Toyota division and 29 percent at Lexus. It was the eighth consecutive monthly decline at the Toyota brand and second straight dip at Lexus.

Volume last month dropped 21 percent at Hyundai, snapping a two-month streak of gains, while Kia deliveries declined 11 percent after an increase of 2.3 percent in February. First-quarter volume also fell at both Korean brands.

Hyundai's top-selling models all posted double-digit declines last month: Santa Fe, down 12 percent; Sonata, off 82 percent; Tucson, down 13 percent; Elantra, off 19 percent, Kona, down 42 percent; and Palisade, off 21 percent.

Hyundai's March results also reflected zero fleet deliveries for the third straight month.

The company said it ended March with 3,057 cars and 14,214 light trucks in stock, down from 3,977 cars and 14,644 crossovers and pickups on hand at the end of February.

Sales rose for the 16th straight month at Genesis behind a 53 percent increase in March.

Most automakers are scheduled to release U.S. sales results for March and the first quarter later Friday. Ford Motor Co., Volvo, Daimler and Jaguar Land Rover will report results next week or later in month.