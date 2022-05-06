Many early Ford F-150 Lightnings meant for commercial buyers

SAN ANTONIO — Ford Motor Co. is taking a unique approach to launching the F-150 Lightning as it tries to take advantage of its head start over Chevrolet in the full-size electric pickup market.

The first production Lightnings were entry-level $40,000 models that are en route to commercial buyers. Executives say one in every five of the trucks coming off the line are the fleet-focused Pro trim.

While automakers traditionally begin production of new vehicles with only the most expensive variants to maximize margins, Darren Palmer, vice president of electric vehicle programs, told Automotive News that Ford already is churning out plenty of base models aimed at carpenters, plumbers and other business owners. That contrasts with GMC's decision to launch the Hummer EV with the $112,595 First Edition and with Rivian's luxurious R1T pickup.