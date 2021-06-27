Make on the mend

"A big, big additional jump will come thanks to the QX60," Kargar said in an interview from Infiniti's global headquarters in Yokohama. "We have a really great year in front of us."

The QX60 is critical to Infiniti's comeback, as parent company Nissan Motor Co. struggles to dig out of its biggest operating loss ever and avoid a third-straight year of red ink. But perfecting the formula to achieve sustainable growth at Infiniti is still a work in progress.

Kargar took the helm at the troubled business unit last year and said at the time he hoped to outline a revival plan sometime in the first half of 2021. But with the year half over and the industry struggling with the chaos of the global microchip shortage, that midterm blueprint is still under wraps.

Fuller details on Infiniti's revival are now expected to come as part of a new long-term strategy for Nissan that will be unveiled this fall by its CEO, Makoto Uchida, a person close to the board said.

"Infiniti is finally getting the good product now, but it is all centered around SUVs," the person said. "The biggest questions to come will be what we do about a sedan and what we do about making Infiniti a global player outside the U.S. and China, including possibly Japan."

Infiniti's global annual sales peaked at 249,000 vehicles in 2018, before dropping 24 percent to 188,994 in 2019. Global deliveries tumbled again to 122,000 vehicles in 2020.