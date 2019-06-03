Lower May sales expected amid wild market volatility

New U.S. light-vehicle sales have been lower in each of the first four months of the year — a trend that was expected to continue in May. But the volatility that the market has demonstrated lately might be more troublesome for automakers and dealers than the declines, as they try to manage inventories and incentives.

Cox Automotive noted that, since the end of 2018, the industry already has experienced several 1 million-unit swings in the closely watched seasonally adjusted, annualized selling rate. The SAAR went from a 17.5 million-unit pace in December to 16.4 million in February, then back to 17.4 million in March before falling to 16.4 million again in April.

Analysts attribute the wild swings to everything from severe weather to the threat of tariffs and say they're not likely to stop anytime soon. "Volatility is a new participant in today's light-vehicle market," Charlie Chesbrough, senior economist at Cox Automotive, said in a statement.

For May, analysts were predicting the SAAR to come in at about 16.9 million or 17 million units. Forecasters have predicted full-year sales will come in below 17 million for the first time since 2014.

Estimates from four forecasters call for May sales declines between 2.1 percent and 3.2 percent from May 2018. Most automakers are scheduled to report their May results on Monday, June 3.

"It's going to be an up-and-down year," said Jeremy Acevedo, Edmunds' manager of industry analysis. "Automakers are still figuring out how to balance supply with declining demand, but incentive budgets aren't big enough for dealers to offer deep discounts on a consistent basis. And when those bargains go away, so do the shoppers."

Average incentive spending by automakers was expected to fall 10 percent from a year ago to $3,359 per vehicle, according to ALG. It estimated an average transaction price for light vehicles in May of $34,137, up 3.4 percent from a year earlier.

J.D. Power/LMC, however, said incentive spending per unit in May was on pace to be $3,722, up $25 from last year, as automakers bumped up some of their Memorial Day discounts.

Cox estimated that only three major automakers — American Honda, Hyundai-Kia and Subaru — would post sales increases from May 2018. ALG predicted a decline for Subaru that would end its streak of year-over-year sales gains after 89 months in a row. Ford Motor Co. is likely to post the largest decline, according to both Cox and ALG.

"The few brands showing sales growth year over year in May are doing so through new or redesigned SUV product," Eric Lyman, chief analyst for ALG, a subsidiary of TrueCar, said in a statement. "This underscores the importance of automaker timing around lifecycle stage and product strategy that honed in on desirable segments in order to meet the demands of today's consumers."