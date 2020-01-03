Lower car, truck demand ding Toyota, Hyundai results

Editor's note: The U.S. Sales Report newsletter will be sent on Monday after Ford Motor Co. releases fourth quarter and year-to-date data for 2019.

Toyota Motor Corp. and Hyundai posted lower December U.S. sales on weaker demand for several core car and light-truck models.

At Toyota, volume fell 6.1 percent, with deliveries down 7.2 percent at the Toyota division and 0.6 percent at Lexus. Overall, Toyota Motor said car volume fell 10 percent and light truck deliveries slipped 4.1 percent last month. Demand dropped 9.6 percent for the Toyota Camry, 6.7 percent for the Corolla, 12 percent for the Highlander and 13 percent for the 4Runner.

Hyundai's U.S. sales slipped 1 percent last month behind weaker demand for several car and crossover models and sharply lower fleet shipments, though the brand posted an overall gain of 3 percent in 2019, reflecting an expanded crossover lineup.

Hyundai Motor America said December retail sales rose 9 percent, driven by demand for the Santa Fe, Tucson, Kona and Palisade crossovers, even as the automaker's overall incentives per vehicle fell slightly to $2,796, according to ALG. (See chart below.) Fleet sales dropped 27 percent last month, the company reported.

Most other automakers will report December U.S. results later Friday and overall light-vehicle demand is expected to fall, analyst say, in part because of one less selling day and one less weekend, even as incentives reach record highs.

In November, U.S. sales hit a record 1.41 million for the month, according to the Automotive News Data Center, likely pulling some volume forward across the industry, analysts said.

SAAR outlook

The seasonally adjusted, annualized rate of sales is expected to remain well above 17 million, analysts say, but come in below December 2018’s 17.6 million pace.

The SAAR topped 17 million in six out of the first 11 months of 2019, with the sales pace picking up in the second half. On Friday, General Motors estimated that the light-vehicle SAAR in the fourth quarter was 17.1 million.

While U.S. sales in 2019 are on track to fall well below 2018’s 17.3 million units, they are expected to reach 17 million or more for a record fifth straight year in 2019, many analysts said, despite predictions early in the year of a deeper decline in volume.

Behind strong employment growth and high consumer confidence, American households are still snapping up SUVs, crossovers and pickups, while U.S. tax reform continues to prompt U.S. businesses to replace or expand aging fleets, analyst said.

Detroit 3

The Detroit 3 no longer release monthly U.S. sales. GM, hurt by a UAW strike and discontinued car models, said fourth-quarter sales slid 6.3 percent. The company's 2019 sales dropped 2.3 percent, with every brand but Chevrolet posting a gain.

Fourth-quarter U.S. deliveries fell 2 percent at FCA US, with 2019 volume down 1 percent at the automaker. Ram, up 18 percent, was the only FCA US brand to post an increase for the year. Ford Motor Co. plans to report fourth-quarter results on Monday.

Tesla Inc. said its global fourth-quarter vehicle deliveries rose 23 percent to about 112,000, a record, but the EV maker did not break out U.S. sales. The company's U.S. sales dropped 17 percent to 121,000 through November, the Automotive News Data Center estimates, as Tesla accelerated marketing efforts outside North America.

Fleet factor

Automakers boosted fleet deliveries to offset weaker retail demand throughout the year.

“The fact that new car sales have stayed this strong for this long really defies the odds, especially given that high interest rates and record prices squeezed buyers,” said Jeremy Acevedo, Edmunds’ senior manager of industry insights. “But if 2019 taught us anything, it’s that you can’t underestimate the power of a strong economy.”



Record-level incentives

With retail demand softening, in part because of rising new-vehicle prices, automakers have been forced to hike incentives to woo consumers.

Automakers have also been saddled with higher-than-normal supplies of outgoing model-year vehicles, prompting bigger deals on remaining 2019 stock, analysts say.

ALG said December incentives averaged $3,944 across the industry, up 3.6 percent from December 2018, with the Detroit 3 each dangling average discounts of $4,600 or more last month.

Among major, broadline automakers, Nissan Group and Volkswagen Group were also big spenders in December. (See chart below.)

Average incentive spending per unit was on pace to reach a record $4,600 in December, J.D. Power and LMC said, an increase of 6.9 percent, or $296, from a year ago, and eclipsing November’s high of $4,520.

Overall, incentive spending as a percentage of MSRP -- a figure closely watched -- also remains close to 11 percent, the highest level since the 2008-09 recession.

Among the 25 top-selling brands in the industry, all but four are expected to show an increase in overall discount spending, Power and LMC said.



Odds, ends

There were 25 selling days in December, down from 26 in December 2018.

Average transaction prices in December were on pace to set a record of $34,602, up $673 from last year. The increase is being driven by prices for trucks, crossovers and SUVs, which are expected to reach $36,935, an increase of $655 from last year, J.D. Power said. Average transaction prices for cars are up to $27,461, a small gain of $79.

Days to turn, or the average number of days a new vehicle sits on a dealer lot before being sold to a retail customer, was 72 days through Dec. 15, J.D. Power said, up five days from a year ago.

December fleet deliveries are expected to total 259,200 units, up 1.7 percent from December 2018, J.D. Power said. Fleet volume is expected to account for 17 percent of total light-vehicle sales, up from 16 percent a year ago.

Quotable



“December’s soft performance closes the year on a down note, but another record for transaction prices reinforces that manufacturers are producing the type of vehicles that consumers want in the market. Record prices, however, have also been accompanied by record incentive levels, which signifies that there is still too much supply relative to overall demand.”

-- Thomas King, president of the data & analytics division at J.D. Power



“When there’s been such a long streak of strong sales, it’s natural to wonder when the other shoe will drop, but we don’t see that happening anytime soon. Financing conditions are already looking much better than they did at the start of 2019, unemployment is at an all-time low, uncertainties around tariffs seem to be somewhat alleviated thanks to the new USMCA agreement, and we’re about to head into an election year, which historically yields stronger sales. Automakers have many reasons to be optimistic heading into the new year.”

-- Jeremy Acevedo, senior manager of industry insights at Edmunds