Lincoln and Cadillac pin hopes on big crossovers

The 2020 Lincoln Aviator began arriving in showrooms in July.

NAPA, Calif. — The 2020 Lincoln Aviator and Cadillac XT6, large crossovers that launched this summer within a month of each other, are the latest expressions of what their reinvented brands hope to become.

They also provide a window into the two marques' revivals, showing that Cadillac has a formidable challenger in Detroit again after years of having domestic-leaning luxury buyers largely to itself. Cadillac is still bigger, but Lincoln is on the rise.

"Lincoln was not effectively competing with Cadillac in most ways a short time ago ... but they've changed everything from the naming strategy to the styling strategy, and I think it's completely worked," Karl Brauer, executive publisher of Autotrader and Kelley Blue Book, told Automotive News. "Now it's a much more interesting battle between the two brands."

Lincoln crafted the Aviator on a new rear-wheel-drive platform with a plug-in hybrid option. It replaces the MKT as the brand distances itself from the blander designs and confusing names it favored earlier this decade.

Cadillac, which has been working to rebalance its sedan-heavy lineup since replacing President Johan de Nysschen last year, brought the XT6 to market with a single powertrain. There's no hybrid or plug-in variant, and the Super Cruise hands-free driving system won't be offered until later, even as the brand positions itself as the pinnacle of General Motors' technology and electrification efforts.

The Aviator costs less, is more powerful and has won widespread praise from critics for its distinctive styling. Reviews of the XT6 have been more mixed.

The Aviator and XT6 join a highly competitive segment led by the Volvo XC90, Audi Q7 and BMW X7. Sales in the large premium crossover segment rose 22 percent in the first half of 2019.

The XT6 had the benefit of launching first, logging 74 sales in June before the Aviator began reaching dealerships in July.

Although Cadillac still believes in offering sedans, it finally has a lineup of crossovers that customers want, culminating with the XT6, said Jason Sledziewski, Cadillac's director of product marketing.

"When you look at the competitive set, we really feel this vehicle is built for this segment," he said. "We really do feel this rounds out our portfolio across all of the luxury utility segments."

How they match up
  Lincoln Aviator Cadillac XT6
Platform type rwd/awd fwd/awd
Powertrain 3.0-liter V-6 gas/PHEV optional 3.6-liter V-6
Horsepower 400 gas/494 PHEV 310
Torque, pound-feet 415 gas/630 PHEV 271
Starting price* $52,195 $53,690
* Includes shipping

Brauer argued that, although the Cadillac crossover likely will win new customers and help the brand, its more conservative design makes it harder to stand out from the fast-growing list of luxury crossovers on the market. "It's evolutionary, in a good direction," Brauer said. "It certainly isn't revolutionary, which is what I would call the Lincoln style."

‘Inflection point'

Lincoln executives acknowledge much is riding on the Aviator. President Joy Falotico said it could become the brand's bestselling U.S. nameplate, a title held by the smaller Nautilus crossover.

Photo
Falotico: Aviator could top sales

Lincoln officials have called the Aviator's new name and design the "very best" of the brand's DNA, and designers and engineers took care to differentiate it from the Ford Explorer, which is built on the same platform and assembly line.

Development teams for the vehicles worked in separate rooms and were not allowed to talk to each other, which has become common as Lincoln tries to prove its vehicles are more than rebadged Fords.

The Aviator has a different suspension from the Explorer, a unique plug-in variant and several Lincoln-only features, including the ability for customers to lock, unlock and start their vehicle via smartphone. The Explorer offers the Aviator's turbocharged 3.0-liter V-6 as an option, but it's rated at 35 hp less and 35 pound-feet of torque less than the Lincoln. The Aviator plug-in hybrid, which officials estimate will make up 10 to 15 percent of sales, has even more power and torque.

While Lincoln has been methodically redesigning its nameplates in recent years, the Aviator is the biggest change to its lineup since the MKC — soon to become the Corsair — in 2014.

"I really do believe this is an inflection point for the brand," Michael Sprague, who took over as Lincoln's director of North America marketing, sales and service two months ago, told Automotive News. "Over time, [with] vehicles like the Aviator and Corsair, we're going to see more and more people discover this brand or come back to this brand. This is really going to put Lincoln back on the map."

Long road back

For most luxury buyers, Lincoln was off the radar for a long time — even more than Cadillac, which has outsold Lincoln every year in the past half-century except 1998 and 2000.

U.S. sales bottomed out in 2013 at 81,694, trailing Cadillac by more than 100,000. Since then, Lincoln has added or redesigned products with new grilles, styling and names.

"In their glory days, they had a very clear strategy of being a very good luxury brand, and I feel they're doing that again," Brauer said. "They've stopped trying to make American versions of European luxury cars and are focused on making American luxury cars."

Photo
2020 Cadillac XT6

Lincoln's mantra, "quiet flight," contrasts with the three pillars Cadillac espouses: bold, sophisticated and optimistic.

"We're an American luxury brand, and we want to show American optimism as part of that," Cadillac's Sledziewski told Automotive News during a media drive in July. "What we are as a brand hasn't changed. Maybe the interpretation of how we outwardly speak it is magnified more around optimism than it has been before. But if you went back to the 1950s, we were bright, optimistic. ... We want to continue to leverage that."

‘One shot'

Sprague said the Aviator likely will pull some sales away from the larger Navigator SUV or Nautilus but that a vast majority will be conquest buyers.

He said he wasn't concerned about cannibalization because some buyers will inevitably move to other vehicles in the lineup. But making sure they're happy with the Aviator is important, so Lincoln is being extra cautious early on and shipping some Aviators from the newly retooled Chicago Assembly Plant to one in Flat Rock, Mich., for additional quality inspections.

"We've got one shot," Sprague said. "One shot to win them over. I think this vehicle is going to do that."

