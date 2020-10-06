Lexus tops Mercedes, BMW in Q3 sales

GABRIELLE COPPOLA
Bloomberg

2020 Lexus RX

Luxury brand sales by make - Q3 and 9 months
  Q3 2020 Q3 2019 9 mos. 2020 9 mos 2019 Q3 % change 9 mos. % change
Mercedes-Benz† 69,631 76,816 196,838 224,212 -9.4% -12.2%
Tesla* 64,000 54,800 196,000 161,400 16.8% 21.4%
Lexus 75,285 73,816 182,087 209,551 2.0% -13.1%
BMW 69,570 83,003 179,982 237,206 -16.2% -24.1%
Audi 47,893 57,031 124,103 158,471 -16.0% -21.7%
Acura 39,664 39,046 95,654 112,813 1.6% -15.2%
Cadillac 32,965 39,961 86,586 115,695 -17.5% -25.2%
Lincoln 27,554 27,934 74,396 78,849 -1.4% -5.6%
Volvo 30,349 27,312 73,604 77,432 11.1% -4.9%
Infiniti 17,367 24,876 59,020 87,934 -30.2% -32.9%
Land Rover* 15,900 20,516 52,334 66,639 -22.5% -21.5%
Porsche 15,548 14,805 39,734 45,062 5.0% -11.8%
Jaguar* 4,700 6,150 16,286 22,432 -23.6% -27.4%
Alfa Romeo 5,056 4,310 12,493 13,347 17.3% -6.4%
Genesis 3,745 4,902 11,285 14,909 -23.6% -24.3%
Total luxury* 519,227 555,278 1,400,402 1,625,952 -6.5% -13.9%

Toyota Motor Corp.’s Lexus brand outsold luxury rivals Mercedes-Benz and BMW in the latest quarter in the U.S. as inventory shortages triggered by the pandemic hampered the German brands.

Lexus, which hasn’t won the annual U.S. luxury sales race in a decade, grew 2 percent in the third quarter to 75,285 vehicles. Deliveries at Mercedes declined 9.4 percent to 69,631 units, and BMW suffered a 16 percent decline to 69,570. Mercedes is still leading the other two brands year-to-date by a wide margin.

Lexus has weathered the pandemic better than its German rivals, with the brand’s best-selling RX crossover seeing strong demand in the quarter. Both Mercedes and BMW have been hamstrung by tight inventory as the pandemic idled plants in Europe and the U.S. for weeks. Lexus saw a 31 percent jump in September alone, led by its RX, NX crossover and ES sedan. That pared declines this year to 13 percent.

“BMW used sales have been very strong -- I think it’s eating the new car demand because of the inventory shortage,” said Marc Cohen, vice president at Priority 1 Automotive Group in Maryland, which operates two BMW stores.

Audi’s U.S. deliveries plunged 22 percent so far in 2020, following a 16 percent drop from July to September. Its top-selling Q5 crossover suffered a 34 percent decline in the quarter.

Luxury rivals

BMW dealers adapted by selling customers on vehicles that hadn’t yet arrived on the lot and with soaring sales of off-lease cars. After making do with tight inventory in July and August, BMW had a record month in September as its supply of vehicles was replenished, said Bernhard Kuhnt, president of BMW’s North America business.

“In September we had for the first time what I’d call better inventory levels,” Kuhnt said by phone. “For the rest of the year I’m cautiously optimistic, but definitely much more optimistic than I was in March.”

Lexus has edged out BMW for the No. 2 spot in year-to-date sales by 2,105 units, but Mercedes has sold a total of 196,838, a lead of nearly 15,000 vehicles over Lexus.

Tesla Inc. also is likely near the top of the U.S. luxury segment, but it doesn't break out its U.S. sales in its quarterly disclosures. The Automotive News Data Center estimates Tesla sold 64,000 vehicles in the U.S. during the third quarter and 196,000 during the first three quarters.

While BMW’s ratio of crossovers to sedans climbed to 62.5 percent in the third quarter, led by the X3 crossover, Mercedes has a new compact crossover, the GLB, and other refreshed nameplates to tap Americans’ shift away from sedans to light trucks.

BMW has had to contend with other headwinds as well. Last month, the company agreed to pay the Securities and Exchange Commission $18 million to settle allegations it gave investors misleading information about retail sales. In August, the automaker trimmed its white-collar workforce in the U.S. to align costs with the plunge in sales.

The collapse of the rental-car market has also hurt results this year, so BMW has turned its focus to growing retail sales, Kuhnt said. “You will see in Q4, whatever that result will be, we grew our customer business,” he said.

Automotive News contributed to this report.

