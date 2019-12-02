Lexus leader unsatisfied with variety, low volume

But Lexus is also struggling with a brand image that varies by market, Sawa said. In some markets, especially in Asia, Lexus is seen as a hip brand for young people. But not so much in others. In the U.S., Lexus enjoys high customer loyalty, but its average customer is in their 60s, Sawa said. In China and other Asian markets, the average customer age is in the 30s.

"They are completely different customers," Sawa said. "We have to provide the same kind of brand image campaign, but we have to be careful about each nation's activities."

Sawa said the challenge is providing a unified global brand campaign that can also tailor the message for local needs.

Lexus is trying to do just that with localized marketing campaigns in the U.S. such as its new "Our Greatest Curiosity" campaign.

It asks questions such as "What emotion fits in the palm of your hand?" and "Can the weather predict you?" or "Can you see with your ears?"

The goal is to highlight the human-centric technologies of the brand inspired by an initial spark of curiosity and engineering ingenuity.