Lexus leader unsatisfied with variety, low volume

TOKYO — New Lexus vehicles have been turning heads lately, but the company's global boss still isn't satisfied with the brand.
In the span of just one month, Lexus has upped the excitement by introducing a sexy new droptop LC coupe, a new full-electric UX crossover and the attention-getting LF-30 concept car.
But Lexus International President Yoshihiro Sawa says he is unsatisfied with the premium marque's positioning. Lexus is still a small player on the world stage, behind Germany's Mercedes-Benz, BMW and Audi, he points out. Its brand following varies from market to market. And in the critical U.S. battleground, Lexus is shackled with an aging customer base.