Lexus global sales fall just short of all-time record in 2021, despite chip shortage

TOKYO -- Lexus' worldwide sales climbed 6 percent in 2021 and fell just shy of an all-time high, despite inventories being crimped by the global semiconductor shortage.

In detailing full-year results on Tuesday, Toyota Motor Corp.'s premium brand said overall volume increased to 760,012 vehicles in 2021. North America topped the regional charts, with sales up 12 percent to 332,000 units on robust deliveries of the RX and NX crossovers and ES sedan.

In the U.S., Lexus finished third in the luxury sales race, behind No. 1 BMW and runner-up Tesla.

China was Lexus' second-biggest market, reporting a 1 percent increase to 227,000 vehicles. The China results were an all-time high for Lexus in the world's biggest auto market.

European sales notched a 2 percent increase to 72,000 units.

Lexus' global electrified sales rose 10 percent to an all-time high of 260,000 vehicles. But the brand's only battery electric offering, the UX300e, chipped in just 5,800 units.

Hybrids still did the heavy lifting for the premium brand, as did crossovers. The Lexus crossover range booked sales of 495,664 vehicles, for about 65 percent of worldwide volume.