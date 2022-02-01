Lexus global sales fall just short of all-time record in 2021, despite chip shortage

Lexus sales climbed 6% last year, just shy of an all-time high.

To tease the brand's all-electric future, Lexus released new photos of the RZ450e Prototype, which previews the brand's upcoming midsize electric crossover.

TOKYO -- Lexus' worldwide sales climbed 6 percent in 2021 and fell just shy of an all-time high, despite inventories being crimped by the global semiconductor shortage.

In detailing full-year results on Tuesday, Toyota Motor Corp.'s premium brand said overall volume increased to 760,012 vehicles in 2021. North America topped the regional charts, with sales up 12 percent to 332,000 units on robust deliveries of the RX and NX crossovers and ES sedan.

In the U.S., Lexus finished third in the luxury sales race, behind No. 1 BMW and runner-up Tesla.

China was Lexus' second-biggest market, reporting a 1 percent increase to 227,000 vehicles. The China results were an all-time high for Lexus in the world's biggest auto market.

European sales notched a 2 percent increase to 72,000 units.

Lexus' global electrified sales rose 10 percent to an all-time high of 260,000 vehicles. But the brand's only battery electric offering, the UX300e, chipped in just 5,800 units.

Hybrids still did the heavy lifting for the premium brand, as did crossovers. The Lexus crossover range booked sales of 495,664 vehicles, for about 65 percent of worldwide volume.

Photos of the RZ450e Prototype show a sleek crossover with a pinched rear-end, steeply raked rear window and wrap-around taillights.

The overall global tally was the second-highest annual result for Lexus and came despite tight inventories triggered by the global semiconductor shortage. The 2021 finish could not quite match Lexus' all-time sales record of 765,330 units booked in 2019 before the pandemic.

If supply and inventories had not seized up the second half of 2021, Lexus likely would have notched a new record last year, spokesman Norihiro Tsuji said in a briefing on Tuesday. And assuming smoothed-out supply in 2022, Lexus aims to top 2021's results in the new year, he added.

"We utilized inventory in the U.S. fully, with inventory getting lower, there was still leftover demand for Lexus," Tsuji said. The Lexus brand's U.S. inventories dropped to 22 days as of Jan. 1, down from 23 days a month earlier and down from 29 days a year earlier.

To tease the brand's all-electric future, Lexus also released new photos of the RZ450e Prototype, which previews the brand's upcoming midsize electric crossover.

The shots show a sleek crossover with a pinched rear-end, steeply raked rear window and wrap-around taillights emblazoned with the brand name Lexus spelled out in all-caps.

In the front, a curving fender crease spins off the front wheel well and peels down along the side of the car, finally melding into a distinctive sheet-metal kink under the C-pillar. The hood bends low for a planted stance, and the wheel arches get black cladding that lend a more rugged look.

The brand's trademark spindle grille gets filled in for a solid look to telegraph the EV drivetrain.

The RZ450e Prototype has wrap-around taillights emblazoned with Lexus spelled out in all-caps.

Lexus said it will unveil the production version this spring. Tsuji declined to give a start of sales date, but the vehicle is expected to hit showrooms in late 2022 or early 2023.

Lexus plans to be an electric-only brand by 2030 in Europe, U.S. and China, by which time it aims to be selling 1 million EVs annually. The brand will sell only full-electric cars globally by 2035.

Among Lexus's premium rivals, Mercedes-Benz lost the global premium sales crown to BMW in 2021 for the first time in five years, after Mercedes was hit harder than its German rival by chips shortages. Sales of BMW-branded cars rose 9 percent to a record 2.2 million globally last year, BMW said on Jan. 12.

Deliveries of Mercedes cars fell 5 percent to 2.01 million as a lack of semiconductors delayed the supply of vehicles despite strong demand, parent Daimler said on Jan. 7.

Naoto Okamura contribute to this report

