Kia drops 'Motors' as EV push targets fresh crop of buyers

"We are facing one of the biggest transformations the industry has ever had," Song told Automotive News last week in starting the relaunch. "And we want to leverage this opportunity to transform ourselves in the area of brand customer experience and business model.

"This is totally approaching a different target group or a different customer, and different messaging, different approach and even the manufacturing of the vehicles," he said.

Among the first changes, Kia is dropping "Motors" from its corporate name to emphasize its drive into the fields of electric cars and new mobility. Kia Motors Corp. now will be simply Kia Corp.

Kia also last week previewed an upcoming wave of nine electric vehicles that will fuel the push. They are part of Kia's mass ramp-up of EVs through 2025, and a rapid expansion into what the company calls purpose-built vehicles, or PBVs — referring to runabouts dedicated to functions such as people moving and delivery.

Artur Martins, head of global customer experience, said the biggest challenge for Kia will be ensuring a consistent rollout of the new brand image and lineup worldwide, while accounting for different needs and tastes in different markets, such as the readiness to go electric.

Kia's shift will hopefully inspire customers to buy more high-trim models, he said.