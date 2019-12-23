Kia considers a new name for the Optima

The sedan, which gets a fastback design, goes by K5 in South Korea.

SEOUL — The Kia Optima will get a bold new design when it appears in the U.S. next summer.

Should it also get a new name?

That is what Kia Motors America is mulling over as it prepares the car's next generation.

The Optima is the brand's second-best-selling nameplate, and Kia is weighing a move to rechristen the car as the K5 — its name back home in South Korea.

A global naming committee is studying the idea, coinciding with the redesigned third generation, spokesman James Bell said.

The updated K5, unveiled here last week, gets a fastback silhouette, upgraded interior trim, new high-tech safety features and a slew of new powertrain technologies. Those include the car's first all-wheel-drive system, as well as a new engine and new eight-speed dual-clutch transmission.

The overhaul is so significant that some executives think the car deserves a new U.S. name to herald it. Another positive: Calling it the K5 would bring global consistency to the sedan, just as Hyundai benefits from selling the Sonata under a single name worldwide, and Toyota marketing the Camry under a single name.

But Kia also has a lot of brand equity invested in the Optima name.

It is a respected and recognized nameplate. U.S. sales were down 4.6 percent to 89,482 through November. But the Optima remained Kia's No. 2 nameplate, behind the Soul compact but outselling the brand's crossovers.

The car is called the Optima only in North America. Everywhere else, it's the K5. A name change would have to come before the mid-2020 U.S. launch.

Kia began Korean deliveries on Dec. 12 and starts shipping to other markets in the first half of the new year.

Tiger nose

The K5 shown in Seoul gets a sporty coupe-like roofline with a silver ribbon of window trim.

A reworked "tiger nose" face integrates the headlights into the grille. A subtle overhang of the hood, combined with wide, low air intakes, lends an aggressive, planted stance.

Zigzagging daytime running lights jazz up the front corners. Kia calls the jagged light graphic its "heartbeat" look because it represents the thumping readout of an electrocardiogram that might be triggered by heart-pounding excitement.

The 2020 K5/Optima gets an array of new safety technologies and awd.

The redesigned vehicle rides on an entirely new platform shared with the just-redesigned Hyundai Sonata, the Optima's stablemate at the automaker's sibling brand. It is lower, wider and longer than the outgoing Optima for better stability and handling. Kia said sporty GT variants will get tweaks such as bigger wheels and dual exhaust tips.

New technology

Under the skin, the K5 gets an all-wheel-drive option for the first time, keeping pace with rival sedans that introduced the setup, including the Nissan Altima. But front-wheel drive remains standard.

North America also will get a new Smartstream 1.6-liter turbocharged, direct-injection engine that features Hyundai Motor Group's new Continuously Variable Valve Duration technology. The system controls the duration of valve opening and closing at different points in the piston stroke. The automaker says CVVD can boost engine performance 4 percent and fuel economy by 5 percent, while cutting emissions by 12 percent. The K5 GT, which Kia says will be available in North America, gets a high-performance 2.5-liter turbo engine. It will be mated to a new eight-speed wet double-clutch transmission.

A full array of new safety technologies will keep passengers safe. Kia said its Lane Following Assist feature is a Level 2 autonomous-driving technology that helps control steering and uses a camera to read road markings and keep the car centered in the lane.

Finally, the next-gen K5 will be the first Kia offering the company's new Remote Smart Parking Assist. That feature allows drivers to use their key fobs to remotely move their cars autonomously into and out of a front-and-back parking space.

