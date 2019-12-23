Kia considers a new name for the Optima

SEOUL — The Kia Optima will get a bold new design when it appears in the U.S. next summer.

Should it also get a new name?

That is what Kia Motors America is mulling over as it prepares the car's next generation.

The Optima is the brand's second-best-selling nameplate, and Kia is weighing a move to rechristen the car as the K5 — its name back home in South Korea.

A global naming committee is studying the idea, coinciding with the redesigned third generation, spokesman James Bell said.

The updated K5, unveiled here last week, gets a fastback silhouette, upgraded interior trim, new high-tech safety features and a slew of new powertrain technologies. Those include the car's first all-wheel-drive system, as well as a new engine and new eight-speed dual-clutch transmission.

The overhaul is so significant that some executives think the car deserves a new U.S. name to herald it. Another positive: Calling it the K5 would bring global consistency to the sedan, just as Hyundai benefits from selling the Sonata under a single name worldwide, and Toyota marketing the Camry under a single name.

But Kia also has a lot of brand equity invested in the Optima name.

It is a respected and recognized nameplate. U.S. sales were down 4.6 percent to 89,482 through November. But the Optima remained Kia's No. 2 nameplate, behind the Soul compact but outselling the brand's crossovers.

The car is called the Optima only in North America. Everywhere else, it's the K5. A name change would have to come before the mid-2020 U.S. launch.

Kia began Korean deliveries on Dec. 12 and starts shipping to other markets in the first half of the new year.