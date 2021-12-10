Kia beats U.S. sales record despite production challenges

Kia America is celebrating the holidays early after beating its U.S. sales record well before New Year's Day. And despite the pandemic and parts shortages, 2022 is looking bright as the automaker introduces a stylish electric crossover.

It took Kia just 11 months this year to beat its full-year sales record from 2016, when it sold 647,598 vehicles. Most of those sales five years ago came from relatively inexpensive cars such as the Soul, Rio, Forte and Optima.

Through November of this year, Kia sales hit 652,910, and most were crossovers such as the Telluride, Sorento, Sportage and Seltos. Assuming a relatively flat December compared with 2020, Kia is positioned to break 700,000 deliveries for the year — or come close.

Although Kia sales were down 5.4 percent in November, year-to-date sales were higher by 23 percent. And sales were higher compared with pre-pandemic 2019, when deliveries through November were sitting at 564,109.