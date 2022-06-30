Hyundai, Kia sales slip 4th straight month on low inventory

June SAAR is forecast to come in at 13 million to 13.8 million, marking a rebound from May's 12.81 million rate, the lowest of the year so far, but down sharply from June 2021's 15.43 million pace.

DAVID PHILLIPS

U.S. sales dropped 13 percent at Hyundai and 4.9 percent at Kia in June behind low inventories and weaker car deliveries. Across the industry, June will mark the 12th consecutive month of year over year declines, according to J.D. Power.

U.S. light-vehicle sales slid for the fourth consecutive month in June at Hyundai and Kia as global parts shortages and shipping woes continue to hobble output at automakers, leaving showrooms largely empty of new cars and light trucks for a year now.

Volume dropped 13 percent at Hyundai and 4.9 percent at Kia last month behind weaker car deliveries.

Hyundai said it finished June with 17,922 cars and light trucks in U.S. inventory, down from 18,641 to close May and 67,992 at the end of June 2021.

“Our dealers are selling everything they get, and we are continuing our efforts on growing market share,” said Randy Parker, senior vice president of national sales at Hyundai Motor America.

Genesis' sales rose for the 19th straight month with June volume advancing 11 percent to 4,506.

Most other automakers will release June or second-quarter sales results later Friday. Ford Motor Co. and Volvo plan to report June deliveries on Tuesday July 5, followed by Mercedes-Benz and Jaguar Land Rover later next week.

The market is expected to contract 7.5 percent to 12 percent in June, according to forecasts from LMC Automotive. J.D. Power, Cox Automotive and TrueCar, with second-quarter deliveries projected to drop by double digits. June will mark the 12th consecutive month of year over year declines, according to J.D. Power.

SAAR forecast

The seasonally adjusted, annualized rate of sales for June is forecast to come in at 13 million to 13.8 million, based on analysts' estimates. That would be a rebound from May's 12.81 million rate, the lowest of the year so far, but down sharply from June 2021's 15.43 million pace.

The SAAR has topped 15 million only once -- in January at 15.23 million -- since June 2021.

Automakers and analysts, citing the dearth of inventory, have been cutting their outlook for 2022 sales, from a previous high of 16.5 million, down to 14.3 million (TrueCar) to 15 million (LMC Automotive) now, meaning the market will likely decline this year absent a second-half rebound. U.S. sales of new cars and light trucks rose 3.3 percent to 15.06 million in 2021, a slight recovery from 2020 when the pandemic curtailed volume.

While consumer demand remains considerably higher than supply, rising interest rates, affordability, weak consumer sentiment and inflation pose growing threats to the outlook. Wobbly equity markets and record-high gasoline prices are also giving some consumers pause, analysts and dealers say, though household finances remain strong.

"With each additional month of inventory constraints, pent-up demand for new vehicles is building ever larger — and that demand will insulate the industry from the effects of these economic headwinds," said Thomas King, president of J.D. Power's data and analytics division.

Inventory

Record-low stockpiles continue to be a drag on the market. What new cars and light trucks are on the ground or allocated in the next several months are largely already sold, dealers say. No one is certain when the chip shortage will lift completely, only that the recovery will be slow and likely stretch into 2024.

June marked the eighth-straight month that retail inventory closed below 900,000 cars and light trucks, J.D. Power and LMC Automotive said.

Supply varies widely by brand and model and region. Kia, Honda, Subaru, Toyota, Lexus, Land Rover, BMW and Porsche had the leanest supplies last month, according to Cox Automotive, while Ram, Volvo, Dodge, Jeep, Audi, Buick, Cadillac and Infiniti had the highest days-supply.

Among the 30 most popular models, the Honda HR-V and Civic, Kia Forte, Toyota Corolla, 4Runner, Camry and RAV4, and Nissan Altima, are the most scarce, according to Cox Automotive data, while the Ram 1500, Jeep Compass, Ford F-150, Escape and Explorer, Chevrolet Silverado, Hyundai Santa Fe and Toyota Tacoma are more widely available. (See nearby chart.)

At Berger Chevrolet in Grand Rapids, Mich., Fleet Manager Bob Evans said the order book for the 2023 model year has already been closed, with more than 700 vehicles presold. "Demand is still strong but supply is going to be weak for a while," Evans said.

Output varies

Asian automakers, generally more dependent on imports from Japan and South Korea, have also been hobbled by recent COVID lockdown measures in China that curbed vehicle and parts production and shipping.

In North America, light-vehicle output has dropped this year through May at five automakers -- BMW Group, Honda, Nissan, Volvo and Toyota, according to the Automotive News Data Center, while production has risen by 10 percent or more at Hyundai Motor Group, GM, Ford and Stellantis. Output has increased 8.5 percent at Subaru, 6.7 percent at Mercedes-Benz and just 2.5 percent at Volkswagen Group.

June incentive outlays for U.S.
ManufacturerIncentive per unit
June 2022 forecast		Incentive per unit
June 2021		May 2022% change
vs June 2021		% change
vs May 2022
BMW$1,139$4,452$1,182-74%-3.7 %
Daimler$1,178$3,280$1,253-64%-6%
Ford$1,073$2,484$1,060-57%1.3 %
GM$1,878$4,023$1,725-53%8.8 %
Honda$718$2,096$790-66%-9.1 %
Hyundai$543$1,884$551-71%-1.3 %
Kia$628$2,603$656-76%-4.3 %
Nissan$1,359$3,025$1,580-55%-14%
Stellantis$1,866$2,812$1,894-34%-1.5 %
Subaru$779$1,395$756-44%3.1 %
Toyota$782$1,916$787-59%-0.5 %
Volkswagen Group$1,125$3,421$1,137-67%-1.1 %
Industry$1,186$2,732$1,176-57%0.9 %
Source: TrueCar
Incentives

Average incentive spending per new vehicle last month is expected to fall to $930 from $2,291 in June 2021, J.D. Power projected, while TrueCar estimates incentives fell 57 percent to $1,186 per car and light truck last month. (See nearby charts).

 

Q2 2022 incentive outlays for U.S.
ManufacturerQ2 2022Q2 2021Q1 2022YOY
% change		QOQ
% change
BMW$1,206$4,713$2,358-74%-49%
Daimler$1,257$3,574$2,012-65 %-38 %
Ford$1,193$2,567$1,824-54%-35 %
GM$1,847$4,399$1,974-58%-6.4 %
Honda$818$2,167$1,163-62%-30 %
Hyundai$620$2,102$890-71%-30%
Kia$650$2,549$1,260-75 %-48%
Nissan$1,501$3,502$1,848-57%-19%
Stellantis$1,893$3,522$2,413-46%-22%
Subaru$753$1,339$901-44%-17%
Toyota$803$2,219$1,025-64%-22%
Volkswagen Group$1,169$3,730$1,769-69%-34%
Industry$1,228$3,003$1,631-59%-25%
Source: TrueCar
Record prices

With supplies tight and consumer demand still strong, new-vehicle prices set records in June, with the average transaction price expected to reach $45,844 — a 15 percent increase from June 2021, J.D. Power and LMC Automotive said.

Still, there are more signs that rising interest rates and new-vehicle prices are squeezing some consumers. The average monthly finance payment in June was on pace to hit a record high of $698, up $79 from June 2021, translating to a 13 percent increase in monthly payments from June 2021, and just below the 15 percent increase in transaction prices, LMC and J.D. Power said.

Q2 2022 average transaction price
ManufacturerQ2 2022Q2 2021Q4 2021YOY
% change		QOQ
% change
BMW$66,337$60,215$63,86010%3.9 %
Daimler$65,722$61,255$73,2317.3 %-10%
Ford$50,917$45,203$47,95213%6.2 %
GM$50,558$46,262$50,6649.3 %-0.2 %
Honda$37,479$32,230$36,63216%2.3 %
Hyundai$37,415$31,645$36,41218%2.8%
Kia$35,222$29,953$33,92518%3.8 %
Nissan$36,073$31,016$33,72416%7%
Stellantis$53,654$47,083$52,79814%1.6 %
Subaru$35,393$32,644$34,6778.4 %2.1 %
Toyota$39,775$36,621$40,1728.6 %-1%
Volkswagen Group$47,441$43,085$45,34610%4.6 %
Industry$44,670$38,954$43,70115%2.2 %
Source: TrueCar
Odds, ends
  • There were 26 selling days last month v. 25 in June 2021.
  • Incentive spending as a percentage of the average MSRP in June was expected to fall to a record low 2 percent, down 3.4 percentage points from June 2021, J.D. Power said.
  • Average incentive spending per new-vehicle on trucks, crossovers and SUVs in June was expected to be $971, down $1,266 from a year ago, while the average discount spending on cars is expected to be $869, down $1,592 from a year ago, J.D. Power and LMC Automotive predicted.
  • 12.7 percent of consumers who financed a new vehicle purchase in June committed to a monthly payment of $1,000 or more — the highest level that Edmunds has ever recorded — compared to 7.3 percent in June 2021, 4.6 percent in June 2019 and 2.1 percent in June 2010.
  • The average amount financed for new vehicles hit a near-record level in the second quarter of 2022, rising to $40,602 — compared to $39,726 in the first quarter and $36,215 in the second quarter of 2021. Edmunds says the first and only other time that the average amount financed for new vehicles surpassed $40,000 was the last quarter of 2021, when the average APR was just 4.1 percent.
  • Fleet shipments are expected to total 167,700 last month, up 1.9 percent from June 2021 on a selling day adjusted basis, J.D. Power said, and fleet volume is expected to account for 15 percent of total light-vehicle sales, up from 12 percent in June 2021.
Quotable

"Low interest rates used to be one of few reprieves for car shoppers amid elevated prices and supply shortages. But the Fed rate hikes this year are making finance incentives far costlier for automakers, and consumers are starting to feel the pinch. Although there appears to be a steady stream of affluent consumers willing to commit to car payments that look more like mortgage payments, for most consumers the new car market is growing increasingly out of reach."

-- Jessica Caldwell, executive director of insights at Edmunds

"The auto outlook is now hampered by both supply and demand issues, as consumers struggle globally with high inflation and low vehicle inventory. Nearly 30 million units of demand have been lost since the beginning of the pandemic and much of that may end up being a permanent loss."

-- Jeff Schuster, president of Americas operations and global vehicle forecasts at LMC Automotive

 

