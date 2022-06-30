Hyundai, Kia sales slip 4th straight month on low inventory

U.S. light-vehicle sales slid for the fourth consecutive month in June at Hyundai and Kia as global parts shortages and shipping woes continue to hobble output at automakers, leaving showrooms largely empty of new cars and light trucks for a year now.

Volume dropped 13 percent at Hyundai and 4.9 percent at Kia last month behind weaker car deliveries.

Hyundai said it finished June with 17,922 cars and light trucks in U.S. inventory, down from 18,641 to close May and 67,992 at the end of June 2021.

“Our dealers are selling everything they get, and we are continuing our efforts on growing market share,” said Randy Parker, senior vice president of national sales at Hyundai Motor America.

Genesis' sales rose for the 19th straight month with June volume advancing 11 percent to 4,506.

Most other automakers will release June or second-quarter sales results later Friday. Ford Motor Co. and Volvo plan to report June deliveries on Tuesday July 5, followed by Mercedes-Benz and Jaguar Land Rover later next week.

The market is expected to contract 7.5 percent to 12 percent in June, according to forecasts from LMC Automotive. J.D. Power, Cox Automotive and TrueCar, with second-quarter deliveries projected to drop by double digits. June will mark the 12th consecutive month of year over year declines, according to J.D. Power.