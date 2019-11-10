Jeep Wrangler EcoDiesel: Mainstream or niche?

SPRINGDALE, Utah — There's a batch of consumers who've been clamoring for a diesel-powered Wrangler for a long time.

Kevin Metz, the Wrangler's senior brand manager, joined the Jeep team 15 years ago and remembers two main questions coming from the public: When will Jeep bring out a pickup, and when will Wrangler get a diesel engine?

Jeep crossed one request off the list this year with the rollout of the Gladiator midsize pickup. Now the wait is nearly over for the diesel Wrangler, a new trail mate that will bring a rush of torque to the lineup in addition to greater fuel economy and range.

The model, equipped with the third-generation 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V-6 engine, is expected to begin production this month and go on sale by year end as a 2020 model.

Diesel enthusiasts will be pleased as Jeep moves the Wrangler into the niche segment, but will the brand be satisfied with only selling a few units — or can it broaden the base for this model and convert consumers into first-time diesel users?