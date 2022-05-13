Jeep, Ram drive transaction price surge for Stellantis

"We're able to command strong pricing right now," Ram brand CEO Mike Koval told Automotive News at the New York auto show last month. "Obviously, this imbalance of supply and demand, that's not going to last forever, so we need to stay very disciplined [and] keep our fixed costs under control because at some point that's going to end."

Once the microchip shortage eases, Koval said, "we're going to start to see downward pressure on pricing, but we're not going to want to lose those margins and that profitability."

The market conditions that have led to higher prices for Stellantis have occurred in tandem with the automaker's quest to move Jeep upscale. The utility brand is vying for a place in pricier segments with the three-row Grand Cherokee L and Wagoneer line that went on sale last year.

Jeep, according to Cox, had five vehicles transacting for more than $50,000 in the first quarter, led by the Grand Wagoneer's $96,802. The Grand Cherokee jumped to $51,471 with the addition of the three-row model.

Ivan Drury, senior manager of insights for Edmunds, said Jeep could find a willing crowd of buyers who want upscale amenities without the showiness of a full-blown luxury brand as it continues its upmarket journey.