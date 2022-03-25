Jeep aims to broaden reach with Grand Cherokee 4xe plug-in

"That's definitely a bit of a value proposition for the customer," said Tavon Brooks, director of Jeep brand product in North America.

Jeep is learning on the fly about consumer tastes in the plug-in hybrid segment from the Wrangler 4xe.

The Wrangler 4xe has been drawing a younger, educated buyer who likes the outdoors. Morrison is hoping for more of the same with the Grand Cherokee but said the brand is looking at other factors as well.

"It's sometimes demographics and sometimes it's psychographics and attitude," Morrison said. "It's the Jeep thing and the connection to the outdoors. As we look to evolve 4xe technology into 4xe being the next 4x4, what's natural for us is the instant connection to freedom and adventure."

Sam Fiorani, vice president of global vehicle forecasting for AutoForecast Solutions, said Jeep has found a strong market of buyers who want capability while using less fuel.

"The popularity of the Wrangler 4xe hints that there are buyers of the more refined Grand Cherokee that will appreciate the benefits of a plug-in hybrid," Fiorani said.

The growing 4xe line also can help Stellantis offset the emissions from its Hemi truck sales, reducing its need to buy carbon credits from other companies, Fiorani said.

"Tax credits allow the manufacturer to pad the price of these new technologies, making them even more profitable," he said. "It's a win-win for Stellantis."

Randy Dye, chairman of the Stellantis National Dealer Council, said the Wrangler 4xe has attracted a broad demographic of buyers. Dye, who owns Daytona Dodge-Chrysler-Jeep-Ram in Florida, said many more people have been buying the Wrangler 4xe than he would have thought.

The Grand Cherokee 4xe, Dye said, could have even more mass appeal.

"You'll get a lot of people, I think, that will be attracted to the Grand Cherokee that are not of the typical Jeep family," Dye said. "We'll have our loyalty people, for sure, but I think you're going to see a lot of other people in this one."