Jeep aims to broaden reach with Grand Cherokee 4xe plug-in

Jeep took its time developing the plug-in hybrid version of the Grand Cherokee to ensure it can handle whatever obstacles it faces.

Jeep says the Grand Cherokee 4xe delivers 375 hp, gets up to 470 miles of driving range.

AUSTIN, Texas — Consumers had to wait awhile for Jeep to electrify the Grand Cherokee, but the automaker says it was time well spent.

The SUV brand couldn't rush out a vehicle missing the toughness and capability that customers expect, so Jeep took its time to ensure the upcoming Grand Cherokee 4xe plug-in hybrid can handle whatever obstacles come its way, said Jim Morrison, Jeep's North America head.

The Grand Cherokee 4xe, which launches this spring, brings a unique skill set to the nameplate, with 25 miles of electric range and the torque boost that comes from an electrified powertrain. Jeep says the 4xe is more efficient than the gasoline-powered V-6 version and packs more of a performance punch than the V-8 model by besting its 0-to-60-mph time.

Related Articles
$13.5B committed to North American EV battery plants only scratches the surface
Stellantis, LG Energy to open $4.1 billion EV battery plant in Canada in 2024
Morrison: Had to be “a real Jeep”

The 4xe marks another steppingstone toward electrification as Jeep gets closer to launching its first battery-electric model next year. The brand has dabbled in the plug-in hybrid space in the U.S. with the Wrangler 4xe and concluded that consumers are open to the technology.

"It took us a little longer time to market with it because it needed to be a real Jeep first," Morrison told Automotive News during a media drive here. "It needed to have really good four-wheel-drive capability because you couldn't put the Jeep badge on it and have it be a really good plug-in hybrid without being a really good Jeep first."

The Grand Cherokee 4xe shares a powertrain setup with the Wrangler 4xe, a model that logged nearly 30,000 U.S. sales in 2021.

The propulsion system combines two electric motors, a 400-volt battery pack, a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine and the TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission to achieve maximum efficiency and capability. The regenerative braking system replenishes the battery on the go.

Jeep said the 4xe system delivers 375 hp and 470 pound-feet of torque and can tow up to 6,000 pounds. It gets 56 mpg-e with 470 miles of driving range.

The Grand Cherokee 4xe has a base price of $59,495 including shipping, while the line-topping Summit Reserve starts at $76,095.

After the $7,500 federal tax credit, consumers could find themselves paying less for the 4xe variant than gasoline-powered models in some cases.

For instance, Jeep said a customer would pay around $20 a month less for a 4xe Overland with a 10.1-inch touch screen than for the gasoline-powered Overland with a V-6 engine and a smaller 8.4-inch touch screen.

The Grand Cherokee 4xe has a new driver control center with rotary shifter.

"That's definitely a bit of a value proposition for the customer," said Tavon Brooks, director of Jeep brand product in North America.

Jeep is learning on the fly about consumer tastes in the plug-in hybrid segment from the Wrangler 4xe.

The Wrangler 4xe has been drawing a younger, educated buyer who likes the outdoors. Morrison is hoping for more of the same with the Grand Cherokee but said the brand is looking at other factors as well.

"It's sometimes demographics and sometimes it's psychographics and attitude," Morrison said. "It's the Jeep thing and the connection to the outdoors. As we look to evolve 4xe technology into 4xe being the next 4x4, what's natural for us is the instant connection to freedom and adventure."

Sam Fiorani, vice president of global vehicle forecasting for AutoForecast Solutions, said Jeep has found a strong market of buyers who want capability while using less fuel.

"The popularity of the Wrangler 4xe hints that there are buyers of the more refined Grand Cherokee that will appreciate the benefits of a plug-in hybrid," Fiorani said.

The growing 4xe line also can help Stellantis offset the emissions from its Hemi truck sales, reducing its need to buy carbon credits from other companies, Fiorani said.

"Tax credits allow the manufacturer to pad the price of these new technologies, making them even more profitable," he said. "It's a win-win for Stellantis."

Randy Dye, chairman of the Stellantis National Dealer Council, said the Wrangler 4xe has attracted a broad demographic of buyers. Dye, who owns Daytona Dodge-Chrysler-Jeep-Ram in Florida, said many more people have been buying the Wrangler 4xe than he would have thought.

The Grand Cherokee 4xe, Dye said, could have even more mass appeal.

"You'll get a lot of people, I think, that will be attracted to the Grand Cherokee that are not of the typical Jeep family," Dye said. "We'll have our loyalty people, for sure, but I think you're going to see a lot of other people in this one."

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Maserati revamps distribution strategy leading up to EV push
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
MASERATI-MAIN_i.jpg
Maserati revamps distribution strategy leading up to EV push
Tesla_Model_3-MAIN_i.jpg
Tesla, Rivian and rivals hike EV prices just as Americans warm to them
MODELY-MAIN_i.jpg
Fast-rising Tesla passes BMW in registrations
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 3-28-22
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 2-14-22
Read the issue
See our archive