Jeep enthusiasts will still spend for speed

Beasts sometimes lurk at Jeep Only.

When people stop by the Las Vegas dealership dedicated to the free-spirited brand, they might catch a glimpse of beefed-up Gladiators and Wranglers loaded with Demon and Hellcat power waiting for someone to give them a home.

The monstrous contraptions bearing six-figure price tags are the handiwork of Dakota Customs, which specializes in tossing supercharged V-8 engines into Jeeps and Rams. The business also sells conversion kits for the do-it-yourself crowd, including off-road shops and Jeep dealerships.

It's a nice arrangement for Jeep Only. The store sends the Jeeps to Dakota, which does the conversions and ships back the vehicles. The dealership has sold a half dozen of the modified Jeeps in the past few months, co-owner John Grant said.

The store has a 2020 Gladiator Rubicon model with a Demon engine listed on its website for $250,000. There are a couple of Hellcat Wranglers going for as much as $169,950.

"If nothing else, people like coming in to see them," Grant said.

Jeep has been teasing the possibility of a V-8-powered Wrangler with its 392 concept, but the idea is nothing new for Dakota Customs founder Dan McKeag, who started the company in 1995 in Minnesota before moving to South Dakota in 2013 and changing its name.