Jeep beats back challenges by expanding lineup

MOAB, Utah — Jeep is no stranger to overcoming obstacles.

This is true on dusty, rock-laden trails as well as in a marketplace that has been upended this year by the coronavirus pandemic and a shortage of microchips.

Despite those challenges, the off-road brand is building up steam by broadening its portfolio with new powertrain offerings, redesigned models and forays into segments where it hasn't competed before.

The goal now is to continue churning out metal while working around parts shortages to fulfill orders for customers who are ready to experience the next phase of Jeep products. But with so many important launches in a short period, the brand will have to ensure it keeps building on the quality gains it has made in recent years and avoid snafus that could slow its momentum at a critical time.

"Jeep is white hot right now," said Brian Moody, executive editor at Autotrader. "They clearly know who they are and how to present themselves in a focused, on-brand way. Better yet, Americans want to embrace exactly who Jeep is."

Moody said Jeep has kept its "rugged authenticity" and stayed on-brand while going upscale and adding electrification.

Jeep's U.S. sales rose 4 percent in the first nine months of 2021, a period that included the summer launch of the Grand Cherokee L, the nameplate's first three-row offering. Third-quarter sales of the Grand Cherokee, boosted by the L, surged 45 percent from a year earlier to 81,704.

That was good enough to make the Grand Cherokee the industry's No. 5 selling nameplate during the quarter. It ranked 15th in 2020.