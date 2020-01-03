Japan 3, GM exit 2019 on a soft note

Editor's note: The U.S. Sales Report newsletter will be sent on Monday after Ford Motor Co. releases fourth quarter and full-year data for 2019.

Nissan’s U.S. sales plunged in December and its biggest rivals posted less-severe declines, diminishing the chances of the industry recording a fifth straight year above 17 million units.

Nissan Group’s 30 percent drop marked its biggest monthly tumble in more than a decade, as the company continued to reel from management churn while pulling back from high incentives and profit-eroding fleet business. Toyota volume fell 6.1 percent, while American Honda skidded 12 percent, its second-biggest decline of the year.

General Motors, meanwhile, released its first sales figures in three months. It said fourth-quarter sales dropped 6.3 percent, showing the effects of a 40-day strike that shuttered plants in September and October. Automotive News estimates that GM volume fell 5.5 percent in December, while Fiat Chrysler slipped 0.2 percent in a month with one less selling day and one less weekend than a year-earlier.

Ram, up 18 percent, was the only FCA US brand to post an increase for the year.

The final tally for 2019 won’t be known until Monday Jan. 6, when Ford Motor Co. releases fourth-quarter figures. But even if sales do top 17 million, signs of weakness are mounting.

“December’s soft performance closes the year on a down note, but another record for transaction prices reinforces that manufacturers are producing the type of vehicles that consumers want in the market,” said Thomas King, president of the data & analytics division at J.D. Power. “Record prices, however, have also been accompanied by record incentive levels, which signifies that there is still too much supply relative to overall demand.”

Automotive News estimates that a December decline of about 7 percent will drop the industry below the 17 million mark for the year.

Company by company

At Toyota, deliveries fell 7.2 percent at the Toyota division and 0.6 percent at Lexus. Overall, Toyota Motor said car volume fell 10 percent and light truck deliveries slipped 4.1 percent last month. Demand dropped 9.6 percent for the Toyota Camry, 6.7 percent for the Corolla, 12 percent for the Highlander and 13 percent for the 4Runner.

At American Honda, volume was down 13 percent at the Honda brand and 3.8 percent at Acura. Four core Honda models -- Civic, Accord, CR-V and Pilot -- each posted declines of 13 percent or more. Still, the company's 2019 sales edged up 0.2 percent, with stronger and record light-truck demand offsetting lower car deliveries.

With car demand plunging 24 percent and light-truck deliveries off 33 percent, volume dropped 28 percent at the Nissan brand and 38 percent at Infiniti last month.

Hyundai's U.S. sales slipped 0.6 percent behind weaker demand for several car and crossover models and sharply lower fleet shipments. Still, the brand posted an overall gain of 3 percent in 2019, reflecting an expanded crossover lineup.

Hyundai Motor America said December retail sales rose 9 percent, driven by demand for the Santa Fe, Tucson, Kona and Palisade utility vehicles, even as the automaker's overall incentives per vehicle fell slightly to $2,796, according to ALG. (See chart below.) Fleet sales dropped 27 percent last month, the company reported.

Subaru posted a rare decline in volume, down 3.4 percent last month and its second monthly drop in eight years, but finished with a gain of 3 percent for all of 2019. Deliveries fell 13 percent at the Volkswagen brand, its fifth but biggest decline of the year.

Smaller brands fared better in December, with volume rising 2.4 percent at Mazda, 10 percent at Mitsubishi and 262 percent at Genesis.

SAAR outlook

The seasonally adjusted, annualized rate of sales is expected to remain well above 17 million, analysts say, but come in below December 2018’s 17.6 million pace.

The SAAR topped 17 million in six out of the first 11 months of 2019, with the sales pace picking up in the second half. On Friday, General Motors estimated that the light-vehicle SAAR in the fourth quarter was 17.1 million.

In November, U.S. sales hit a record 1.41 million for the month, according to the Automotive News Data Center, likely pulling some volume forward across the industry, analysts said.

Behind strong employment growth and high consumer confidence, American households are still snapping up SUVs, crossovers and pickups, while U.S. tax reform continues to prompt U.S. businesses to replace or expand aging fleets, analyst said.

Tesla Inc. said global fourth-quarter vehicle deliveries rose 23 percent to about 112,000, a record, but the EV maker did not break out U.S. results. The company's U.S. sales dropped 17 percent to 121,000 through November, the Automotive News Data Center estimates, as Tesla accelerated marketing efforts outside North America.

