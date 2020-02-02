Innovative CT6 becomes another Cadillac relic

GM looked at a number of options to keep the CT6 alive, GM President Mark Reuss said. But executives didn't find a viable solution."To transform the business you sometimes need to make tough decisions; this is one of those times," Reuss said in an email to Automotive News. "But the Cadillac portfolio is in a great place. With the addition of the CT5 and CT4 sedans to the portfolio in 2020, Cadillac will have 94 percent coverage of the luxury market and the freshest luxury lineup in the industry."

Though its life span was cut short, and it never seriously challenged the BMW 5 series in sales as envisioned, dealers say it did help lay the groundwork for what's to come at Cadillac.

"It represented for me a new layer of design and performance and technology. That was a vehicle that they were hanging all their neat stuff on," said David Butler, executive manager of Suburban Collection, a Michigan-based dealership group with stores in the Detroit area and California. "From the design all the way to the technology that was on that vehicle, we got a good glimpse of the way Cadillac is going."

Super Cruise and engines with performance levels similar to that of the Blackwing eventually will be available throughout Cadillac's lineup. The CT6 "affirmed that Cadillac is at its best when we lead in technology and design, and we will apply that formula to all future products," Reuss said. "CT6 innovations will live on."

When Cadillac introduced the CT6, it was expected to have Escalade-like appeal, said Mike Walls, general sales manager at LaFontaine Cadillac in Highland, Mich. Because the CT6 was aimed directly at Audi, BMW and Mercedes-Benz, the launch was an effective way to re-energize Cadillac, he said.