Infiniti store, lacking EVs, sells a Tesla

When the mayor of Sherbrooke, Quebec, wanted to buy an electric vehicle, the Infiniti dealership where he's been a loyal customer delivered. But because Infiniti's lineup is devoid of EVs, the store found a Tesla for him instead.

"As many electric models are expected by 2021 at Infiniti, we have found a solution in the meantime," the dealership, Infiniti de Sherbrooke, wrote on Facebook.

Although the transaction was fundamentally the kind of used-car sale that franchised dealerships make all the time, it prompted Tesla fans to mock Infiniti for its lack of EVs.

Jean-Sébastien Poulin, a co-owner of the dealership, told Driving.ca that he was surprised by the social media reaction. Mayor Steve Lussier, a longtime customer, "wanted an electric car. Infiniti's brand doesn't have yet an electric car. So I found a solution," Poulin said. "There are plenty of dealerships that sell other brand's vehicles to accommodate their customers — why all these roadblocks suddenly thrown at us?"

The store sold Lussier a 2018 Tesla Model 3 with about 19,000 miles on it. Lussier previously had an Infiniti Q50 hybrid and still owns a Nissan Pathfinder hybrid. He spent a week testing a Nissan Leaf, the EV that Infiniti's parent surely would have preferred he buy, but decided "it's not where I wanted to go."