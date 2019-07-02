Hyundai's sales edge up behind retail, crossover demand

Hyundai's June U.S. sales rose 1.5 percent behind higher retail and strong crossover demand. Hyundai said three crossovers --- Santa Fe, Tuscon and Kona -- posted double digit gains in retail volume, helping give the brand its 11th straight monthly increase.

June marked the sales debut of the Palisade, Hyundai's large three-row crossover, and volume totaled 383 units.Overall, Hyundai's light truck sales rose 10 percent last month.

Hyundai, like other automakers, continues to post weaker car sales, with the Sonata and Elantra both down for the month and year.

Most automakers will report June results later today, and total U.S. light-vehicle sales are forecast to drop as retail demand continues to weaken across the industry. Ford Motor Co. plans to report results on Wednesday.

The overall market remains strong with the seasonally adjusted, annualized rate of sales expected to drop to 17 million in June, based on a survey of 11 analysts by Bloomberg, down from 17.4 million in May and 17.32 million in June 2018.

U.S. sales fell 0.3 percent in May and were down 2.4 percent through the first five months. Some analysts see a second-half bounce from the launch of new and redesigned light trucks, as well as a possible interest rate cut from the Federal Reserve.

Strong consumer confidence, steady economic growth and employment gains, and relatively low gasoline prices continue to support new light-vehicle demand though affordability is increasingly weighing on the market, analysts say.

Automakers are also getting a boost from higher commercial and rental agency business. J.D. Power and LMC expect fleet sales to rise 3.9 percent in June, and Cox Automotive says fleet deliveries are on track to set an annual record in 2019.

Automakers

Among major automakers, only Subaru, Hyundai Group and Volkswagen Group were expected by most analysts polled by Bloomberg to post a gain. Volume was forecast to drop 4.8 percent at General Motors, 6.8 percent at Ford Motor, 1 percent at FCA US, 3.3 percent at Toyota, 5.3 percent at Honda and 10 percent at Nissan.

Incentives

Automakers remain disciplined on discounts, with first-half incentives averaging $3,788 per unit, down $130 from the first six months of 2018, J.D. Power said. The average first-half discount on new cars fell $304 to $3,588, while average spiffs on light trucks dropped $65 to $3,871. In June, average incentives fell 1 percent, or $37, to $3,747 compared to June 2018, ALG estimates, but rose 0.4 percent, or $16, from May 2019. The Detroit 3 continue to offer the highest discounts among major automakers, through Honda and Toyota raised incentives, ALG data show. (See chart below.)

Odds, ends

There were 26 selling days last month vs. 27 in June 2018.

Days to turn, the average number of days a new vehicle sits on a dealer lot before being sold to a retail customer, was 75 days through June 23, up 6 days from June 2018, J.D. Power said.

The average new-vehicle retail transaction price in June was tracking at $33,665, up from $32,074 in June 2018, J.D. Power said. ALG estimates the average transaction price rose 3.1 percent, or $1,014, to $34,036 in June.

Incentives, as a percentage of average transaction price, are expected to be 11 percent, down 3.9 percent from a year ago and up 0.6 percent from May 2019, ALG said.

Quotable

“Despite all of the external noise, the beat goes on! A much more dovish Fed is under pressure and is now expected to make a series of interest rate cuts. This will provide support for auto sales in the second half of the year and help offset rising vehicle prices and the current level of incentives.”

-- Jeff Schuster, head of global vehicle forecasts for LMC Automotive

““Transaction price growth accelerated in June, climbing 3 percent as demand for trucks and SUVs pushed sales and prices up in those segments. Overall, SUV prices were up 4 percent, and trucks rose 3 percent, while car prices were flat (and still lost market share). Luxury and mainstream midsize SUVs are showing the most strength right now, with brand new models such as the BMW X7 and Kia Telluride driving incremental sales and price growth for their brands.”

-- Kelley Blue Book analyst Tim Fleming