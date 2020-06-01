Hyundai's May global sales fall 39% on COVID-19 impact

SEOUL -- South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co. said Monday its provisional May sales fell 39 percent to 217,510 vehicles globally from a year earlier, as the coronavirus outbreak continued to hit demand in key markets.

Sales were up about 30 percent from 167,693 vehicles in April.

Its domestic sales rose 5 percent year-on-year, led by popular models such as the Grandeur sedan and new models such as all-new Elantra and premium brand Genesis' G80 sedan.

However, overseas sales fell 50 percent due to weak auto demand from slowing economic activities stemming from COVID-19, the automaker said in a statement.

South Korea's May auto exports fell 54 percent from a year ago despite the sequential resumption of sales at dealerships in major countries, due to increased inventory from low sales in the previous month and decreased demand in major markets such as the U.S. and Europe, the trade ministry said in a separate statement on Monday.

Hyundai Motor's sister company Kia Motors announced provisional May sales of 160,913 vehicles, down 33 percent from a year ago. While its domestic sales rose 19 percent, overseas sales fell 44 percent.