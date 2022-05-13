Hyundai Motor Group breaks from EV pack

While industry stalwarts such as General Motors and Volkswagen have boasted about their future commitments to EVs, Hyundai and Kia have been selling well-regarded EVs since the middle of the last decade. The Kona Electric and Kia Niro EV, both subcompact crossovers, are still among the most affordable long-range EVs on the market.

The automaker's second-generation models — the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6 — are drawing acclaim just a few months after launching in the U.S. Fully loaded versions have been compared favorably to Tesla's popular Model Y. Base versions compete with models from Ford, VW and Toyota.

"Hyundai and Kia's new EVs are shaping up as a boon to their hopes of establishing dominance at the still-early stages of the EV market share race," said Jessica Caldwell, executive director of insights at Edmunds. "Whereas the South Korean organization once had to really prove their value to the American consumer, they now seem to be in a much more comfortable, enviable position near the forefront of the EV trend."

Moreover, the Korean brands are eclipsing longtime Japanese rivals as automotive technology shifts from combustion to electric.

The Hyundai group has more electric models on sale in the U.S. than Toyota, Honda and Nissan combined. And it has five new EVs on deck to launch in the next 18 months: the Hyundai Ioniq 6 midsize sedan, the Kia EV9 three-row crossover and three models from luxury brand Genesis, including the GV60 crossover due on sale this month.

"Besides Tesla's 15-year effort to position themselves, I see the Koreans as the most aggressive and successful," said Karl Brauer, executive analyst at iSeeCars.com. "They committed to super-efficient batteries, fast charging technology and having these vehicles in showrooms before anyone else."