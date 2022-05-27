Hyundai, Kia are pouring on the hybrids

Hyundai Motor Group was slow to jump on the hybrid-powertrain bandwagon, as rivals surged ahead with the fuel-sipping technology.

But the Korean lines are making up for lost time.

Hyundai Motor Co. is on an aggressive path to electrification that seeks 7 percent of the global battery-electric market by 2030.

In the U.S., Hyundai hopes half of its new-vehicle sales will come from EVs in that time frame.

But part of transforming itself into an electric automaker is offering a conventional hybrid-electric or plug-in hybrid variant for every model in its gasoline-powered lineup.

That approach represents a pivot for the automaker.

"What prompted the change was a significant shift in strategy" to go all electric, Jose Muñoz, Hyundai Motor Co.'s global COO, told Automotive News in an exclusive interview.

"We see hybrid buying habits as the next step toward electrification," he said.

"Many customers are still reluctant to take the bold step of moving into a battery-electric vehicle right away. However, we have seen a significant increase in demand of hybrids and plug-in hybrids.

"If we want to be a key player in electrification, we need to be strong in hybrids and plug-in hybrids — but with the ultimate goal to be a very strong on battery EV technology."