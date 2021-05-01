Hyundai, Kia rebound sharply from pandemic low

Hyundai, Kia and Genesis, behind light trucks and robust retail demand, posted sharply higher U.S. light-vehicle sales last month compared with April 2020, when the market bottomed out early in the pandemic and showrooms and factory floors were mostly shuttered.

Hyundai Group, the parent of all three brands, has been largely untouched by a chronic shortage of semiconductors that has curtailed light-vehicle production worldwide, allowing the company to rebound strongly more than a year into the coronavirus outbreak.

A 146 percent rise in retail volume drove an overall gain of 128 percent at Hyundai, with total April deliveries of 77,523, the second straight monthly record for the company. Fleet shipments dropped 27 percent and represented just 3 percent of April sales, the company said.

A Hyundai Motor America spokesman said Saturday U.S. dealers had 123,046 cars and light trucks in stock at the end of April, down 13 percent from 141,425 when March closed.

April volume jumped 121 percent to 70,177 at Kia, the company's second consecutive monthly record, and 309 percent at Genesis, with the GV80 SUV continuing to outsell combined volume of the luxury brand's three sedans.

Two cars – the new K5, a replacement for the Optima, and the Forte – set monthly sales records, and three crossovers -- Telluride, Sportage and Seltos -- set highs for April volume, Kia said Saturday.

"Given the showroom traffic our dealers are reporting ahead of the summer opening of the country we are confident our strong performance will continue through the year,” Sean Yoon, CEO of Kia Motors America, said in a statement.

Toyota Motor Corp., Honda Motor Co., Mazda, Subaru and Volvo are expected to report April U.S. results on Monday, followed by Ford Motor Co. on Tuesday. The rest of the industry reports U.S. sales on a quarterly basis.