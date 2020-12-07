Hyundai holds firm against COVID-19

Parker shares at least some of the optimism coming from industry analysts.

"COVID is still out there running rampant," he noted. "We're going to have to stay very vigilant; we're going to have to make sure we keep our dealers and customers safe. But all the things that we did at the beginning of the pandemic, we're going to lean on in December to help us close out the year."

He predicted that, with COVID vaccines expected to roll out to the public in the coming months, the industry could return to something like normality by summer.

"There's light at the end of the tunnel in terms of the vaccines," he said. "I think we're still going to have to remain vigilant for another six months."

Hyundai, which attributes much of its current retail strength to a slew of new and updated products, is moving forward with plans to launch a new-generation Tucson crossover next year and its first electric compact crossover on a new modular platform. The Ioniq 5 will be the first product for the new Ioniq subbrand of full-electric vehicles.

"If we can launch product in 2020," Parker said, looking back at the unexpected challenges of the last nine months, "we can certainly launch product in 2021."