How Rivian ticked off its fan base

While Rivian was forced to backtrack on the increases for existing preorders and acknowledge the public outcry, new customers will still see their configurations move significantly closer to six figures.

Before the price hikes, the quad-motor R1T with the Large battery pack and 314 miles of estimated range started at $67,500 before shipping. Now that's up 18 percent to $79,500. The R1S has a similar price increase.

"This a definitely a pay-up or move-on statement," popular YouTube content creator Jon Rettinger said in response to the updated prices for his family's R1T and R1S orders. "Not sure what's worse, this or dealer markups from legacy automakers," he wrote on Twitter.

Rettinger publicly documented a Mercedes-Benz dealer's surprise $50,000 markup on an EQS electric sedan he ordered last year. Rettinger rejected the Mercedes surcharge and instead bought an electric Air sedan from Silicon Valley startup Lucid.

On Rivian forums last week, outraged early adopters posted screenshots of their canceled R1T and R1S orders after the price increase. Some with preorders said they felt betrayed after supporting Rivian as it struggled to ramp up production, while others said the additional cost was just too much for their budgets.

Rivian said in December that it had

71,000 customer orders.

That number is likely to be updated this week when the automaker reports fourth-quarter earnings on Thursday, March 10.