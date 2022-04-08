How BMW managed to pull off a sales uptick

BMW was the rare luxury brand reporting an increase in deliveries last quarter amid a cavalcade of supply chain crises roiling the industry.

The German automaker's first-quarter sales rose 3.2 percent to 73,714 vehicles, while total U.S. luxury sales dipped 10 percent to 503,709 cars and light trucks.

BMW's momentum suggests that the automaker — and its dealers — have done better than their peers in navigating the parts supply shortage.